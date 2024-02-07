Award-winning actress Nia Long inspires UConn students with in-depth discussion about Hollywood's challenges

For students who missed it, on February 1, award-winning actress Nia Long came to speak to UConn students about her trials and tribulations in Hollywood. Long engaged, students participated in a discussion, sharing her first-hand experiences navigating the complexities of the entertainment industry as a Black woman during this event scheduled for the first day of Black History Month. Long's talk provided a rare insight into the world of theater and enriched students with his insight into gender dynamics and diversity in Hollywood.

Phoenix Harper, sophomore and political science major, took the stage to introduce Nia Long, highlighting her credentials as a four-time NAACP award winner and her notable roles in iconic films and shows such as “Boyz N the Hood,” “Friday,” “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Made in America.”

During the engaging conversation, Harper asked Long about her path to acting and how it impacted her character. Long said: “It was wonderful because I learned about myself, trusting my emotions and understanding them.” She credited her entry into acting to her ability to portray emotional scenes, a skill she developed through classes with actress Betty A. Bridges.

The conversation also touched on Long's high school connections to Regina King, an accomplished actress with accolades including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and four Primetime Emmy Awards. Long emphasized the importance of her single mother's influence, citing financial challenges as a driving force in pursuing her acting career.

“My mother, as a single mother, didn't have a lot of money and I thought if this was a way for me to make money and use up all those extra tears I seemed to have then, that could be a good thing,” Long said.

Harper asked Long about the changes she's seen in the industry over time as a Black woman. Long expressed a desire for an industry where distinctions based on race were obsolete, advocating for an environment in which artists were recognized for their craft rather than their ethnicity. She spoke candidly about everyday microaggressions and highlighted the need for collective action to break generational curses and foster respect in the industry.

Everywhere I go I get asked this question, and it's not a bad question, but it's worrying because I want this industry to get to a point where there's nothing black and it's just a artist because that’s what we are.

I've been through a lot in this industry and probably deal with microaggressions on a daily basis, Long said.

Long urged students to set an example for the next generation, emphasizing the role of young leaders in shaping a more inclusive and respectful future. Reflecting on her career, Long admitted to feeling stuck in repetitive roles, even considering quitting. She shared her belief that success comes not from pushing too hard, but from trusting one's faith and finding joy in one's activities.

“I almost quit, I know what it feels like to be poor, so I'm not motivated by money but by the things that make me happy,” Long said.

She spoke about generational curses and how we should represent and teach people around us to respect others, and if we all come together as a community, a single action can enrich the world we live in. Set an example for children, they are the next leaders.

Much later, she announced her upcoming role as Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson's mother, describing the character as a force within the Jackson family. She emphasized the importance of living your role honestly, embodying the essence of the character.

By trying to push things too hard, you don't trust and do the things that make you happy, Long said. Sometimes your purpose finds you if you listen and that's how the universe works.

Nia Long's visit offered valuable insight into the challenges and triumphs of a successful career in Hollywood. His words resonated as a call to action for aspiring artists and advocates for positive change in the entertainment industry.