DVIDS – News – Hollywood Guard Celebrates Promotion of Operations Group Commander





CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, PORT HUENEME, CA Ladies and gentlemen, today I stand before you with an immense sense of honor and gratitude, as I accept promotion to the rank of Colonel at within Hollywood's esteemed guard, the U.S. Air Force said. Col. Christopher Lutz, commander of the 146th Operations Group. This moment marks a significant milestone in my military career, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve at this higher rank. Lutz, who leads 3 squadrons, 2 flights and more than 286 Airmen in his role as group commander, was joined by friends, family and many members of the 146th Airlift Wing (146AW) to commemorate his promotion during a ceremony at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, Calif., Feb. 3, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Dougherty, 146AW commander, served as the officiating officer for the event. Only the top 2 percent of officers earn the rank of colonel, Dougherty said. In this case, it was the right decision. For Chris, this achievement represents recognition of his exceptional leadership, technical expertise and exceptional service. This is a testament to his ability to inspire and lead others to make difficult decisions under pressure and to continually strive for excellence in everything he does. Dougherty went on to say that this promotion was not just a triumph for the task group commander himself but for the nation, reflecting the Guard's commitment to developing and promoting exceptional leaders capable of meeting the challenges diverse and complex in today's world. After Lutz raised his right hand and reaffirmed his oath of office, his new rank was pinned by his wife Kaci, daughter Kadence and son Kole. In his speech, Lutz thanked his family for their sacrifice and support, which he said was the driving force behind his success. I am honored to have you by my side, Lutz told his family in the front row, and I will be forever grateful for the unwavering love and dedication you have shown me throughout this incredible journey. During the ceremony, Dougherty remarked, “Behind every successful Air Force leader is a dedicated and supportive network. There is love, encouragement and understanding that makes this accomplishment possible. The Guard family extends far beyond those who wear the uniform, and it is important to recognize and honor the contributions of those who unwaveringly support our Airmen. Lutz reached this milestone after 26 years of military service, 22 of which were in the 146AW. When asked what attracted him to the Operations Group, Lutz said he liked the wide diversity of mission sets; flying with some of the best tactical crew members in the world while serving his country. Lutz values ​​his current role as group commander because it allows him to make a positive difference for all of his Airmen. As I enter this new chapter as Colonel of the Hollywood Guard, Lutz said, I am committed to leading with integrity, honor and determination. I will strive to inspire and empower those under my command, foster a culture of excellence, and ensure the well-being and success of every individual within our ranks. Together, we will continue to have a positive impact on our community and uphold the values ​​that make the Hollywood Guard a force to be recognized. Date taken: 02.04.2024 Date posted: 06/02/2024 1:13 p.m. Story ID: 463303 Location: PORT HUENEME, California, United States Web Views: 23 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN



