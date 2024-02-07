Original Harry Potter Actor Open to Returning for TV Reboot (But as a Different Character)





Summary Matthew Lewis is ready to return to the Harry Potter Restarting the TV, but I would like to play a different character.

Lewis expressed interest in the role of Professor Lupine, played by David Thewlis in the films.

Other actors from the original Harry Potter films could also return for appearances in new roles, but this could also be a distraction from the main story of the new series.

Actor Matthew Lewis is ready to return to the world of Harry Potter for its upcoming TV reboot, but would like to play a different character. Lewis played Neville Longbottom in the film series, having appeared in all eight films. In April 2023, it was announced that JK Rowling's book series would receive a new adaptation, this time in the form of a television series for the streaming service Max. NOW, People reports that, during a panel at MegaCon Orlando, Lewis expressed interest in returning for the Harry Potter TV show. Since the actor is too old for his previous role, he thought about what character he could play now that he's older. Check out some of what Lewis had to say below: God, I have no idea. It's also very difficult because everyone has done a wonderful job. I really don't think there's anyone I'd want to try to play. [I’m] too old to play Neville again…. The character I liked was Professor Lupin, [played by] the incomparable David Thewlis. If I had to try, this would be the one I would do.

Will any Harry Potter stars return for the TV series? THE Harry Potter The TV series has been revealed as a project that will be developed over a 10-year period, with Rowling involved as executive producer. While there is no confirmation as to who else is attached, Succession Consulting producer Francesca Gardiner is one of the writers being considered for showrunner. It is currently unclear when the series will premiere on Max and when to expect news of its production. Stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson are unlikely to attend, having condemned Rowling's anti-transgender statements in the past. Lewis' interest in the role of Professor Lupine in the series implies that other actors in the Harry Potter films could return for appearances in other roles. This could allow eagle-eyed viewers familiar with the previous adaptation to see its stars change from their usual portrayals.. However, stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson are unlikely to attend, having condemned Rowling's anti-transgender statements in the past. Related The Potterverse: all the wizarding world films in chronological order All the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films from WB and JK Rowling – from 1920s Fantastic Beasts to Deathly Hallows. However, although it might be interesting to see Harry Potter actors in new roles, it can also be a jarring distraction from the new story the TV series wants to tell. The focus could be on new actors taking on major roles in the series, leading to a series that becomes simply a series of familiar faces. Despite this, the concept is interesting and could be implemented in a way that doesn't distract from the reboot's story. Harry Potter is still a popular franchise, with the video game spin-off Hogwarts Legacy becoming the best-selling game of 2023. Source: People Harry Potter Harry Potter is a multimedia franchise about an orphan boy who enrolls in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he learns the truth about himself, his family, and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world. Adapted from the novels, Harry Potter is an eight-episode cinematic saga that follows the journey of Harry Potter and his friends, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley, as they navigate the tricky world of growing up, school life and Magic. Starting from first year through seventh year, the films chronicle the students' time at Hogwarts while unfolding a sinister plot centering on unsuspecting Harry. With the return of the dark wizard Voldemort, the students and teachers of Hogwarts will fight to continue when the world around them could change forever. Harry Potter has expanded beyond the world of its films and novels with several video games, a spin-off film series called Fantastic Beasts and even attractions at Universal Studios. Cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Richard Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Alfred Enoch, Harry Melling, Gary Oldman, Robert Pattinson, Warwick Davis, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, David Bradley, David Thewlis, Katie Leung, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, David Tennant, Jamie Campbell Bower, Timothy Spall, Robbie Coltrane, Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller , Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Johnny Depp, Mads Mikkelsen Characters) Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, Dobby the house elf, Draco Malfoy, Sirius Black, Ginny Weasley, Voldemort

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/harry-potter-reboot-show-cast-neville-lupin-matthew-lewis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos