'Star Wars' actor sues Disney over financing of Elon Musk's X-rated movie





Los Angeles (AFP) An Elon Musk X-backed “Star Wars” actor is suing Disney for firing her over inflammatory social media posts about the Holocaust, the pandemic and trans rights.

2 minutes

Gina Carano, who played a major role in the hugely popular Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” until 2021, filed a lawsuit in California on Tuesday for wrongful termination. The suit says Carano expressed personal political views but was stalked by an “extremely progressive” online mob, and alleges that Disney's actions and comments damaged her reputation and ability to find work in the future. “Today is an important day for me: I am filing a complaint against @lucasfilm and @Disney,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The trial is financed by X, a company spokesperson confirmed to AFP. Carano, a former martial arts fighter turned actor, was fired by Disney for what the company called at the time “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts “disparaging people based on their cultural and religious identity “. One particularly controversial post shared by Carano appeared to compare being conservative in the United States to being Jewish in Nazi Germany. “Nazi soldiers could easily arrest thousands of Jews” because “the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jewish,” the message said. “How is this different from hating someone for their political views?” it ended with a graphic photo of a Jewish woman being beaten in Nazi Germany. Another post appeared to mock a person who wore multiple masks during the Covid-19 pandemic in California. And Carano previously drew ire from members of the trans community for adding “boop/bop/beep” as her preferred pronouns on her Twitter profile. In a statement released Tuesday, Carano said she “never used aggressive language” but shared “thought-provoking” messages with “respect and occasional comedy.” Her statement and the lawsuit allege that Carano had less right to exercise her free speech than some of her male colleagues. Carano said she was contacted by a lawyer for X offering to take on her case after she publicly responded to an open offer from Musk to help anyone fired after using X to exercise free speech. “As a sign of X Corp's commitment to free speech, we are proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano's trial,” an official X message said on Tuesday. The lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages Carano is seeking, but claims she lost a role in the “Mandalorian” spinoff “Rangers of the New Republic” that would have been worth “$150,000 to $250,000 per episode”. Disney did not respond to AFP's requests for comment. 2024 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240206-star-wars-actor-sues-disney-with-funding-from-elon-musk-s-x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos