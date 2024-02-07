Marvel Hosts Mega Infinity Saga Live Concert

Marvel Studios fans Better start watching the flights, because a can't-miss mega-event will come to life this August: Marvel Studios The saga of infinity Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. It's a musical evening celebrating the sagas covering 23 films and 11 years oldit started in 2008 Iron Man and ended with those of 2019 Avengers: Endgame.

You might think you've seen these stories before, but never like this, says the Bowl website. Join the Los Angeles Philharmonic as we embark together on a live concert and cinematic journey through Marvel. The saga of infinitystarting with the Tesseract hidden on Earth by the Asgardians to Tony's ultimate sacrifice from a whole new perspective.

The concert will take place two nights: Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, both at 8 p.m. PT. Tickets for this individual concert are not yet on sale, it will take place on May 7, but if you want to purchase a package of tickets for multiple concerts, there are options before then. Head go to this page for more details.

Marvel tested the waters with live events back in 2021 When it has arrived Black Panther in concert at the Bowl, but that was just the film performed with live orchestral accompaniment. Looks like there will be music, maybe not from all the movies, but from most of them. Plus, since the concert is taking place in Hollywood, you have to imagine there will be surprises too.

For more details about the concert, visit its official page.

