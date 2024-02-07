Connect with us

Entertainment

Savita and Kernal launch the Bollywood Party | Local Features

Savita and Kernal launch the Bollywood Party | Local Features

 


An African, an Indian and a Chinese enter a music studio…

No, this is not the start of a straight racist joke. That's exactly what happened when singer-songwriter Kernal Roberts and music producers Anthony Chinese Laundry Chow Lin On and Rishi Maha Mahato began working on what we know today as by Bhangraton Riddim.

Together, they wrote the chutney soca crossover song Bollywood Party on this same instrument. But I immediately realized that something was missing. A phone call later and globe-trotting chutney singer Savita Singh was adding her signature vocals to the recording session.







Kernal Roberts

CULTURAL FUSION: Kernal Roberts


One mixing and mastering session later and the song is one of the most sonically pleasing numbers you'll hear this Carnival. He also competes in the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) Saturday Finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Singh says it's a testament to what's possible when soca and chutney artists combine. The results are usually magical because the sound echoes who Trinbagonians are as a people, she explained.

T&T is soca and chutney. It's a mix of culture, a mix of people and when we come together we generate a force you can't count on. Coming together represents who our people are, it represents us.

I think coming together with Kernal to bring soca and chutney together is a great way to represent us as a people and bring the music into the mainstream. We are telling the world that this is what we have, this is what we are blessed with and that together it is always better, a passionate Singh told the Express.

Roberts agreed. The son of calypso legend Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) has credited Bajan songwriter-producer Chris Fields with writing most of the lyrics in English, but admitted it's the brilliance by Savitas, both on pen and microphone, who brings the song to life.

Rishi introduced us to Savita. I had heard of her before, but while researching her work, I realized what a phenomenon she was. An astonishing artist. She wrote and sang all the parts in Hindi, Roberts revealed.

Musical royal blood

Professional admiration is mutual. Working on the project was an absolute experience, Singh recounted. The Arima-born singer-songwriter said she didn't hesitate when Maha extended the invitation to join the project because she knew of Roberts' songwriting and production talents.

What she didn't expect was to discover the human side of talented musicians and form a meaningful creative friendship.

It was an absolute experience. These guys are musical geniuses. Of course I knew Kernal, as he was the son of our legend, Lord Kitchener. I know his great talents as a writer, as a singer and musician.

But I have even more respect for him now as a person because the experience of working with him was very welcoming. He welcomed me with open, warm and loving arms. I consider him a brother from another mother. A very motivating and inspiring guy, full of positive energy, Singh said.

Unfortunately, Singh won't be in the country to join Roberts on stage at Saturday's CSM, but she knows he's going to represent and be a boss on that stage.

Roberts doubled down on that promise, saying he was making sure to cross all the T's and dot all the I's on competition night.

I've never done a chutney song before this, but I love it so far. This is true love. All I feel is love in the soca chutney arena. “I want to have a high-energy performance that really showcases Chutney Soca Monarch as one of the biggest Bollywood parties in the world,” Roberts said.

As for the song’s post-Carnival potential? Both groups believe it can achieve real global success.

We didn't make this song for people to hear for a short time and that's it. We want people to hear what soca chutney tastes like and what it tastes like when they see Kernal and Savita, Savita.

There's a lot we could accomplish, Roberts added.

It is already world famous and crossing the border is always a good thing. Merging works both ways. “We are looking for worldwide success for this song and I think it could end up in a Bollywood film,” Roberts concluded.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://trinidadexpress.com/features/local/savita-and-kernal-start-the-bollywood-party/article_6986d7f8-c557-11ee-9993-0b5d09396872.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: