Savita and Kernal launch the Bollywood Party | Local Features

An African, an Indian and a Chinese enter a music studio…

No, this is not the start of a straight racist joke. That's exactly what happened when singer-songwriter Kernal Roberts and music producers Anthony Chinese Laundry Chow Lin On and Rishi Maha Mahato began working on what we know today as by Bhangraton Riddim.

Together, they wrote the chutney soca crossover song Bollywood Party on this same instrument. But I immediately realized that something was missing. A phone call later and globe-trotting chutney singer Savita Singh was adding her signature vocals to the recording session.

One mixing and mastering session later and the song is one of the most sonically pleasing numbers you'll hear this Carnival. He also competes in the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) Saturday Finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Singh says it's a testament to what's possible when soca and chutney artists combine. The results are usually magical because the sound echoes who Trinbagonians are as a people, she explained.

T&T is soca and chutney. It's a mix of culture, a mix of people and when we come together we generate a force you can't count on. Coming together represents who our people are, it represents us.

I think coming together with Kernal to bring soca and chutney together is a great way to represent us as a people and bring the music into the mainstream. We are telling the world that this is what we have, this is what we are blessed with and that together it is always better, a passionate Singh told the Express.

Roberts agreed. The son of calypso legend Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) has credited Bajan songwriter-producer Chris Fields with writing most of the lyrics in English, but admitted it's the brilliance by Savitas, both on pen and microphone, who brings the song to life.

Rishi introduced us to Savita. I had heard of her before, but while researching her work, I realized what a phenomenon she was. An astonishing artist. She wrote and sang all the parts in Hindi, Roberts revealed.

Musical royal blood

Professional admiration is mutual. Working on the project was an absolute experience, Singh recounted. The Arima-born singer-songwriter said she didn't hesitate when Maha extended the invitation to join the project because she knew of Roberts' songwriting and production talents.

What she didn't expect was to discover the human side of talented musicians and form a meaningful creative friendship.

It was an absolute experience. These guys are musical geniuses. Of course I knew Kernal, as he was the son of our legend, Lord Kitchener. I know his great talents as a writer, as a singer and musician.

But I have even more respect for him now as a person because the experience of working with him was very welcoming. He welcomed me with open, warm and loving arms. I consider him a brother from another mother. A very motivating and inspiring guy, full of positive energy, Singh said.

Unfortunately, Singh won't be in the country to join Roberts on stage at Saturday's CSM, but she knows he's going to represent and be a boss on that stage.

Roberts doubled down on that promise, saying he was making sure to cross all the T's and dot all the I's on competition night.

I've never done a chutney song before this, but I love it so far. This is true love. All I feel is love in the soca chutney arena. “I want to have a high-energy performance that really showcases Chutney Soca Monarch as one of the biggest Bollywood parties in the world,” Roberts said.

As for the song’s post-Carnival potential? Both groups believe it can achieve real global success.

We didn't make this song for people to hear for a short time and that's it. We want people to hear what soca chutney tastes like and what it tastes like when they see Kernal and Savita, Savita.

There's a lot we could accomplish, Roberts added.

It is already world famous and crossing the border is always a good thing. Merging works both ways. “We are looking for worldwide success for this song and I think it could end up in a Bollywood film,” Roberts concluded.