MedCanes Chronicles: D&D game master, improv actor, and future pediatrician

#MedCanes Chronicles provides first-person perspectives on the lives of medical students on their journey to becoming healthcare leaders. The series delves into the personal stories of these aspiring doctors and scientists, highlighting their struggles, their triumphs, and the resilience that propels them forward.

Akeim George, MD, MPH, president of the Class of 2024; Student, fellow and future pediatrician

“How do you want to do this?”

It's a phrase I use often as a game master in “Dungeons & Dragons” (D&D), paving the way for adventurers to explore, make decisions, and shape their own narrative. In these moments, they acquire a capacity for action and a feeling of autonomy in an area where the consequences of their decisions are immediate and impactful.

Almost every week, we journey together through tales of heroism and hardship, bringing to life characters who defy challenges and confront fears in fantastical worlds. This complex game of strange dice and fanciful creatures has honed my skills as a teacher, guide and facilitator, allowing me to learn skills essential to any doctor. In both medicine and D&D, there is a need for understanding, a call to navigate unfamiliar situations, and an emphasis on the history of the individual. More than an escape from the challenges of medical school, D&D helped me become more confident in connecting with and empowering diverse individuals.

When I saw my classmate Jovanka Ravix's graduation performance at the Villain Theater in Little Haiti, I immediately knew what my next creative project would be. When my medical school schedule opened up, I signed up for their introductory improv class and performed in my graduation show after eight weeks of classes.

During these weeks, we learned the importance of listening without a predefined script and how to quickly build strong relationships with your scene partners. Similar to D&D, I could be anything I wanted: a talking dog genie, an immortal crab, or a forgetful grandmother giving Tupperware to her precious grandbabies. Regardless of the context we conjure up, the heart of each scene supports the choices of those we share the stage with to move a story forward.

For all the fun and laughter these hobbies have brought me, they have also proven useful in other contexts. The reality people face is often much harsher than the worlds I create as a Game Master in D&D or as an improviser on stage. With climate change-related disasters accelerating, income inequality increasing, and an epidemic of loneliness, it's easy for people to feel helpless. This is especially true for children whose voices are often pushed aside by adults who make decisions for them.

In one of my elective clinics, a teenage girl presented with recurring headaches. For much of the visit, his mother answered my questions and we were ready to prescribe migraine medication and move on. However, by simply asking her mother to leave the room and asking the patient to tell me about herself, I discovered her difficulties in letting her family know, in feeling like she had autism. undiagnosed and dealing with the stress of being a teenager.

By asking her how she wanted to move forward, we were able to offer additional resources to address the root causes of her headaches rather than providing temporary relief.

During my time at the Miller School of Medicine, I sought to be a bridge between individuals and their leaders, working to build a stronger, more inclusive system on many levels. At meetings hosted by the Florida Medical Association, I had 10 minutes or less to do all of the following: connect with the legislator or their staff, establish why they should care about our discussion, present a compelling story about the topic of discussion and ultimately make them understand my point of view.

It's shorter than most improv sets. During these meetings, the principles of improvisation always come to mind: actively listening to someone's concerns, paying attention to their reactions and adding details where appropriate, and ultimately leaving a strong impression.

Looking forward to my pediatric residency, I will have the opportunity to merge all of my passions as a player, caregiver, improviser, and advocate for my patients. I will use these skills to not only treat illnesses, but also address underlying social determinants, all while making everyone smile.

In doing so, I believe I can make a profound difference in the lives of my patients, one adventure at a time.

