LOS ANGELES actress Gina Carano sued Lucasfilm and its parent company Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday over her 2021 firing from The Mandalorian, claiming she was fired for expressing right-wing views on social media.

The lawsuit that Carano filed with the help of Americans to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Not long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, the accused made it clear that only one orthodoxy of thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failure to fully comply would not be tolerated. the trial begins. Carano was removed from office as quickly as his character's peaceful home planet, Alderaan, was destroyed by the Death Star.

The lawsuit alleges she was fired because she dared to express her own views against a mob of online bullies who demanded she conform to their extreme progressive ideology.

Disney DIS,

+2.73%

and Lucasfilm have not filed a response to the lawsuit, and representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A statement from Lucasfilm at the time of his firing said his social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identity were abhorrent and unacceptable.

Carano is seeking damages to be determined at trial and a court order for her to be recast on the show.

The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, aired for three seasons and is currently being made into a feature film. Several interconnected series are also broadcast on Disney+.

The lawsuit says Lucasfilm also harmed her prospects for future work by making maliciously false statements about her.

Carano, a former mixed martial artist who played recurring character Cara Dune in the bounty hunter tale The Mandarlorian, deleted the post, but it was widely shared online and sparked a trending hashtag #FireGinaCarano.

Carano had previously been criticized for her social media posts that mocked the wearing of masks during the pandemic and made false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. She also mocked the use of gender pronouns in profiles, listing bip/bop/boop in their social media bio. She said it wasn't about making fun of trans people but about a Star Wars reference to R2-D2, and the lawsuit calls it a playful way to defuse all the harassment she had experienced. But she alleges the problem led the company to harass her.

The lawsuit states that Carano voluntarily participated in Zoom meetings with leaders of LGBTQ+ groups at the request of the company with very positive results, but that Lucasfilm demanded a public apology in which she admitted to mocking or insulting an entire group of people, something Carano had never done. and subjected her to further harassment regarding this matter.

Carano said on social media Tuesday that X helped fund the trial. X owner Elon Musk shared his post, adding that anyone else who feels they have been wronged by the company should let us know if you want to join the lawsuit against Disney.