Original Suits Actor Addresses Potential Spinoff Return





Summary Robert Zane actor Wendell Pierce reveals he would be willing to reprise his role for the Suits Los Angeles spin-off.

Pierce hopes the spinoff will have cameos and Easter eggs that are reminiscent of the original series.

Original cast members like Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, and Rachael Harris have all expressed their willingness to reprise their roles in the spinoff.

Suits Actor Wendell Pierce comments on his potential return as Robert Zane in the announced spinoff series. First premiering on USA Network in 2011, the hit legal drama, created by Aaron Korsh, ran for 9 popular seasons before ending in 2019. After achieving significant success on Netflix last year, it was officially confirmed that Korsh was developing a Suits spinoff show, the series will follow a former federal prosecutor as he joins an entertainment law firm in Los Angeles. Although it remains difficult to know whether members of the original group Suits the cast will appear, Pierce tells TV Insider that he would be ready to reprise his role as father of Rachel Zane from Meghan Markle. Pierce doesn't have any inside information regarding the spinoff, but he expresses hope that there will be some fun callbacks to the original series. Check out his full comment below: “I would love to come back. I hope the spin-off will be a great success. And our returns or our little cameos or whatever, I hope those are part of the little Easter eggs that they throw in with the show.

Which original characters could return in the Suits spin-off? The original Suits is set in New York, and with the spinoff literally taking place on the other side of the country, there's no guarantee that any familiar faces will return on a recurring basis. That being said, it certainly wouldn't be difficult to explain the appearance of an original star. Some original characters, however, might be more likely to return than others. 8 seasons of Suits are currently streaming on Netflix, but Peacock is the only streamer to offer all 9 seasons. Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel leave Suits after season 7, choosing to leave New York to start a new life together in Seattle. Geographically speaking, these two characters could therefore well lend themselves to a return. For its part, Adams said he was ready to reprise his role as Mikebut Markle is less likely to do so, with the Duchess of Sussex announcing her retirement from acting in 2018. Concerning a possible return of Suits spin-off, Adams said Variety at the 2024 Golden Globes: “If I got a phone call, I'd be ready to put on my costume again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people.“ Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt, also expressed his willingness to return for the spinoff, as did Sheila Saz actor Rachael Harris. It is it's less clear whether audiences could expect a return of Gabriel Macht's Harvey SpecterHowever, as the actor hasn't appeared in anything since Suits ended in 2019 in order to focus on his family life. Hopefully with the development of Suits The spinoff show appears to be progressing pretty quickly behind the scenes, with announcements regarding who might return coming in the coming weeks and months. Source: TV Insider Suits Suits follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who, despite never attending law school, is able to use his photographic memory to become a lawyer. The legal drama ran from 2011 to 2019 for a total of nine seasons and also starred Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman. Release date June 23, 2011 Cast Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dule Hill, Katherine Heigl Seasons 9 Creator(s) Aaron Korsh Writers Aaron Korsh Network UNITED STATES Showrunner Aaron Korsh

