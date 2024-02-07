Have fun, learn and save money on Super Museum Sunday | Entertainment

ATLANTA — To highlight Georgia's fascinating past, state historic sites are offering free admission Sunday. The event is part of the Georgia History Festival's statewide “Super Museum Sunday” celebration. Visitors can learn about Gullah Geechee cries, translate the Cherokee Nation's first newspaper, view FDR's hand-operated roadster, and walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers. Find more than a dozen places to delve into the past on GaStateParks.org/SuperMuseumSunday.
Georgia State Historic Sites by Category
Revolutionary War and Colonial Georgia
Fort King George State Historic Site, Darien
From 1721 to 1736, this fort was the southern outpost of the British Empire in North America. Climb the reconstructed cypress blockhouse, explore the palisaded earth fort and tiger ruins, visit the museum, and hike a short nature trail.
Fort Morris State Historic Site, Midway
This earthen fort on the Medway River protected Georgia against the British during the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. A museum describes the colonial port of Sunbury; a nature trail and picnic areas are available.
Wormsloe State Historic Site, Savannah
A breathtaking avenue lined with Live Oaks leads to the tiger-striped ruins of this colonial estate. A museum houses objects discovered in Wormsloe and a film about the founding of the 13th colony. You can rent bikes to explore the famous Avenue of Oaks.
Chief Vann House State Historic Site, Chatsworth
Called “the showcase of the Cherokee Nation,” this brick mansion was built by Chief James Vann in 1804. Decorated with beautiful carvings and natural hues, the home features a cantilevered staircase and beautiful antiques.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, Cartersville
These mounds were home to several thousand people more than 400 years ago. Walk to the top of the tallest mound and imagine that citizens lived between 1000 and 1500 AD.
Kolomoki Mounds State Park
Seven mounds built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Swift Creek and Weeden Island Indians are protected at this historic site in southwest Georgia. Visitors can camp overnight at a fishing lake.
New Echota State Historic Site
New Echota was the Cherokee capital from 1825 to 1838, when the Cherokee were uprooted from their lands and moved west during the Trail of Tears. Today, visitors can walk a nature trail and visit the Supreme Courthouse, Council House, Vann Tavern and Printing House.
Dahlonega Gold Museum State Historic Site, Dahlonega
This museum is located in the heart of Dahlonegas Square, in the old Lumpkin County Courthouse. It tells the story of how our country's gold rush began in Georgia and eventually led to the Trail of Tears.
Hardman Farm State Historic Site, Sautee-Nacoochee
Built in 1870 by Captain James Nichols, this house is a great example of Italianate architecture. Best recognized by its gazebo-topped Indian mound and cow pasture, it is one of north Georgia's favorite Sautee-Nacoochee landmarks. This site is normally closed in February but will be open on Super Museum Sunday.
Roosevelt's Little White House State Historic Site, Warm Springs
FD Roosevelt built this house in 1932 so he could get therapy in the nearby hot springs used by polio patients. Today, visitors will be able to see the famous “unfinished portrait” for which he posed when he died, a film with historical images and his 1938 Ford roadster.
Traveler's Rest State Historic Site, Toccoa
This 1833 plantation house was expanded to accommodate the growing number of travelers passing through northeast Georgia in the mid-1800s. Most of the furnishings are original antiques.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, Brunswick
This 19th-century rice plantation built by slave laborers is located among live oaks near the Altamaha River. Visit the antebellum home furnished with antiques and the museum displaying fine silverware.
Jarrell Plantation State Historic Site, Juliette
This central Georgia plantation features 20 buildings dating from 1847 to 1945, including a three-story barn, smokehouse, cane press, cotton gin, blacksmith shop, sawmill and syrup mill.
AH Stephens State Park, Crawfordville
Liberty Hall, the 1875 home of the Confederate vice president, is fully furnished and open for tours. A museum houses one of the finest collections of Civil War artifacts in Georgia.
Fort McAllister State Park, Richmond Hill
Nestled among giant live oaks, it is the Confederacy's best-preserved earthen fortification and the end of General Sherman's march to the sea.
Pickett's Mill Battlefield State Historic Site, Dallas
Pickett's Mill is one of the best preserved Civil War battlefields in the country, highlighted by a museum, earthworks, and wooded trails. The battle of 1864 was one of the few Confederate victories during General Sherman's Georgia campaign.
Magnolia Springs State Park
During the Civil War, this site was called Camp Lawton and was the largest prison in the world. Today, little remains of the prison stockade; however, the earthen parapets that guarded it are still visible. The park's Camp Lawton Museum tells this captivating story.