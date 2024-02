Everything you need to know about actor Kunal Nayyar

Welcome to the courthouse, Mr. Nayyar. Veteran sitcom star Kunal Nayyar appears in guest role in episode of new NBC seriesNight Court, and he'll join a longtime friend when he does. Before you see what legal shenanigans his character gets up to, learn about Nayyar and his past roles here. How to watch Watch Night Courtt Tuesdays at 8/7 with NBC and the next day Peacock. RELATED: Where is the original Night Court Cast now? Kunal Nayyar's debut The British-American actor was born in London but raised in New Delhi, India. His family moved to the United States and he only started acting in college to make friends, according to IMDb. After graduating from the University of Portland with a degree in business, he pursued a master's degree in fine arts at Temple University and landed his very first television role right after graduation. It was on a show you may have heard of… big Bang breakthrough and other roles Nayyar landed the role of socially awkward scientist Raj Koothrappa in the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 279 episodes and racked up five consecutive SAG Award nominations for Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Series. He currently voices Guy Diamond in the long run Trolls film franchise and plays a role in Adam Sandler's upcoming space drama Astronaut. In 2011, Nayyar married model and pageant queen Neha Kapur. Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch back in action The new one from NBC Night Court is a reboot of the classic '80s sitcom, and stars Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone. Rauch was also a cast member of The Big Bang Theory, joining the ensemble in the third season in the role of Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz. So it’s a fun meeting! When Night Court first, Nayyar celebrated Rauch on Instagram, in writing“This gem of a human being @melissarauch has worked tirelessly to bring this to the screen. The world needs good comedy, we all need more laughter, we all need Night court. Who is listening! ? » RELATED:Night CourtMelissa Rauch and Marsha Warfield celebrate Roz's return

