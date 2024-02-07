Council lifts ban on sales near popular Los Angeles locations

With nearly 100 street vendors in attendance, the Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to lift vending bans in seven high-traffic areas of the city, including the Hollywood Bowl and Dodger Stadium.

The no-vendor zones were established by a 2018 ordinance that decriminalized street vending elsewhere in the city and created rules and regulations for vendors. Other no-sale areas removed are the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Crypto.com Arena, Universal Studios, El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historic Landmark and Exposition Park.

City officials said at the time that street vendors were worsening congestion in these crowded areas, but they provided no data supporting their assertion. A 2018 California law decriminalized street vending statewide and prevented local governments from limiting sidewalk sales unless there were objective health, safety or welfare concerns.

In 2022, two street vendors and three community organizations sued the city over the no-vendor zones, arguing that the zones violated state law. The city did not have enough evidence to ban street vending in those areas, they said.

We reviewed thousands of pages of city documents and records and found nothing that could explain why they identified these areas, said Joshua Busch, communications director of Public Counsel, the pro bono law firm representing sellers. It should be an objective assessment, not just a hunch or concern.

The City Council motion that led to the elimination of no-vendor zones recognized that the city's street vending ordinance needed to be amended to ensure compliance with state law.

Other regulations governing where street vendors can sell will remain in effect, including banning vending stands within five feet of fire hydrants and three feet of street lights and parking meters.

Today's vote aims to bring the city into compliance with state standards, said Councilman Hugo Soto-Martnez, who introduced the motion with Council President Paul Krekorian.

We were basically removing some of the areas most popular with street vendors, Soto-Martnez said. Allowing them to be there without risking being fined or harassed will be huge. They are part of the social fabric of the city.

Merlin Alvarado, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, has been selling fruit and hot dogs on Hollywood Boulevard for 17 years. She received several citations for selling near the Walk of Fame, but still chooses to sell there due to the abundance of potential customers.

Removing no-sales zones will allow it to reach customers without the threat of tickets and fines, she said in Spanish. Originally from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Alvarado uses the profits from street vending to support his three children.

Street vending often offers new immigrants the opportunity to become entrepreneurs, Krekorian said. Street vendors, properly regulated, can play an essential role in the life of a vibrant commercial district.

In a separate vote Tuesday, the council lowered permit fees for street vendors from $291 to $27.51. Both Soto-Martnez and Krekorian had family members who were traveling salesmen in Los Angeles.

Although the City Council addressed the major element of Alvarado's lawsuit by eliminating no-sale zones, Public Counsel's Busch said it will continue to conduct the trial, which is scheduled for Feb. 15.

While this is a big step forward and certainly a win for Los Angeles sellers, it presents significant limitations in terms of unresolved citations and fines, he said. declared.

Busch wants street vendors to be reimbursed for citations they received while selling in illegal no-vendor zones. He also wants all pending citations removed.

On Tuesday, Busch and the street vendors celebrated their victory at City Hall. Soto-Martnez said sellers have been fighting for this victory for years.

The credit goes to the people who organize every day on the ground, he said.