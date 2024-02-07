Jo Koy's Golden Globes monologue highlights sexism in Hollywood





The film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, was celebrated by audiences for encompassing the values ​​of modern feminism and providing insight into how women are perceived around the world. Jo Koy, the host of the Golden Globes, decided to embrace the beautiful meaning of this film in his opening monologue, saying that the film was simply based on a doll with big tits. Adding insult to injury, Koy took the joke a step further by comparing it to Oppenheimer and framing the film to be more serious and more important than Barbie. Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, Koy said before making an insensitive joke about the Barbie movie. Koy drew public reaction almost immediately, and the joke didn't resonate with the Golden Globes audience. It's incredible that this statement was made, as the event is meant to honor works of art that have had a lasting impact on its viewers. With Barbie being one of the most famous films of last year, audiences expected it to be respected in the same way as other films. The negative reaction to a statement is a result of how incredibly insensitive and out of touch the joke is. The oversexualization of Barbie in the joke was in poor taste and fails to recognize the incredibly important cultural touchstone that the film has become. Koy represents just a small trend of disrespect toward women in Hollywood. The MeToo movement has exposed some of the industry's biggest figures for sexual misconduct and general disdain for women in the workplace. The Barbie movie was an opportunity to show what women go through on a daily basis in all settings, and Koy undermined that fact and was incredibly insensitive. Koy's joke wasn't the only cause of Barbie controversy this awards season. Gerwig and Margot Robbie were not nominated for their respective Best Director and Best Actress categories at the Academy Awards. This direct sub only sends the message that Hollywood doesn't care about the contributions women make to Hollywood. Another controversy sparked by the Oscars was What was I made for, sung by Billie Eilish, lost to Im just Ken, sung by Ryan Gosling at the Oscars.

