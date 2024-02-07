Connect with us

Premiere of the film “Lisa Frankenstein” in Los Angeles

Premiere of the film “Lisa Frankenstein” in Los Angeles

 


Stars attend the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Monday, February 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (LR) Liza Soberano and Kathryn Newton attend the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

(L-R) Liza Soberano and Kathryn Newton attend the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: KJ Apa attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

KJ Apa attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (LR) Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

(L to R) Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Dylan Mulvaney attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Mario Lopez attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Mario Lopez attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Carla Gugino attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Carla Gugino attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Katherine McNamara attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Katherine McNamara attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: JoJo attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

JoJo attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (LR) Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton attend the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

(L-R) Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton attend the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Liza Soberano attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Liza Soberano attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Melly Sanchez attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Melly Sanchez attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lee McCall attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Lee McCall attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (LR) Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier attend the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

(L-R) Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier attend the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Amanda Castrillo attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Amanda Castrillo attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Barbara Palvin attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (LR) Lee Min-woo and Ko Jun attend the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

(L to R) Lee Min-woo and Ko Jun attend the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Mercedes Blanche attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mercedes Blanche attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (LR) Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier, Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

(L-R) Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier, Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Paola Andino attends the Focus Features special screening in Los Angeles

Léon Bennett/Getty Images

Paola Andino attends the premiere of “Lisa Frankenstein” at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

