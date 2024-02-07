Gina Carano to sue Disney and Lucasfilm over 'Mandalorian' firing

Gina Carano stood tall when Cancel Culture came for her Hollywood career.

Now the former MMA star is fighting back.

Carano, famously fired from Disney+'s “The Mandalorian” for allegedly offensive social media posts, announced she will sue Disney and Lucasfilm over the firing.

The 41-year-old “Terror on the Prairie” star announced the news on X, the free speech platform formerly known as Twitter. And she thanked the new owner of the platform, Elon Musk, for making her projects possible.

Today is an important day for me: I am filing a complaint against @lucasfilm & @Disney After my 20 years of building a career from the ground up, and under the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me on The Mandalorian: Gina -Gina Carano (@ginacarano) February 6, 2024

Carano has already told his side of the story. Now, she's sharing even more details in a lengthy X-rated post related to her lawsuit.

The truth is that I was hounded from everything I published to every article I liked because I didn't conform to the acceptable narrative of the time. My comments were constantly twisted to demonize and dehumanize me as a right-wing extremist. This was a smear campaign aimed at silencing me, destroying me and making an example of me.

Carano lost her role in the series for so-called offensive posts on social media. Meanwhile, his co-star Pedro Pascal said much worse without punishment.

The actor compared Trump voters to Nazis. Carano indirectly evokes this hypocrisy in his message:

Hollywood says it supports female representation and equal rights. Why then were my male co-stars allowed to speak without harassment or rehab classes or firing, but I didn't have the same right to exercise my freedom of speech.

The athlete-turned-actress defended her previous posts, specifically noting that they had no “aggressive language,” just “thought-provoking” content.

Were my questions about masks, lockdowns and forced vaccines acceptable to raise and highlight the subject? Should we have been allowed to discuss these topics publicly at that time without being harassed or censored? Absolutely.

Then, she explained why she decided to sue two major companies years after she was fired.

A few months ago, @ElonMusk tweeted that if you were fired for using the (X) platform for exercising your right to free speech, he would like to offer those people legal representation. It's a pretty noble offer, but never in my wildest dreams did I think someone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney. Yet I responded that I think I qualify and thousands of people agreed – but I didn't expect anything.

To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to investigate my story and many others. It turns out that after sending them as much information as I could gather over the last few months, my current attorneys and X wholeheartedly believe in my case and are moving forward.

The Disney brand has been in free fall since Carano's firing in 2021.

The company's stock prices are falling. Its film division suffered flop after flop after flop. He recently lost a major court ruling against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Its iconic streaming service is struggling, forcing the company to hoard new and existing content to save money.

Carano hopes to further add to the company's misery.

I am grateful that someone came to my defense in such a powerful way and I look forward to clearing my name.