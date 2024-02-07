Hollywood Tour Company Launches New Website





Hollywood Tour Company Star Track Tours launches new, streamlined website. Tourists can purchase tour tickets using desktop computers or mobile devices. LOS ANGELES, California / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Star Track Tours, the Hollywood tour bus company known for its iconic blue buses, announces the launch of a redesigned and streamlined website. The new website offers faster speeds for a better user experience and faster access to ticket purchases for the Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles tours. Competition among Hollywood tour bus companies can be fierce, and many variables come into play when one person decides to take a tour over their competitors'. An important variable is how easy it is to purchase a ticket and how quickly visitors to a company's website can complete their tasks. Star Track Tours website is built on WordPress, the most popular CMS (content management system) on the Internet. Using this Star Track CMS can easily make the site more accessible to visitors and integrate with third-party applications such as Fare Harbor, the system through which visitors can purchase tickets. This also makes the site “responsive,” meaning it will display correctly on mobile devices as well as desktop computers. Alongside an investment in the new website, Star Track Tours has also invested in customer comfort and safety with their padded seats, new seat belts and upgraded engines. Owner Jeff Napshin explains the customer focus. “Everything we do has to be customer-centric. The buses, yes, we make them as comfortable and safe as possible, but it all starts on the website. Anyone looking for Hollywood tours will come across us and if they can't do it, what they need in a few seconds, we're going to lose them to a competitor.” Napshin also talked about the amount of money spent on advertising, vehicle maintenance and IT “We really spend a lot so that people can find us, buy a ticket easily – directly from their phone if they want – and get on our bus. We don't want anyone to have any problems in this process. The new website is I'll Help Them. After that, we just want to give them the biggest Hollywood tour of their lives. “ The story continues About Star Track Tours Star Track Tours is a Hollywood and Beverly Hills tour company founded in 2014. The company offers Hollywood bus tours, celebrity home tours, and other tours of the Southern California area. He is based in Hollywood. The company's website is https://www.startracktours.com. Media Contact: Jeff Napshin

[email protected]

310.905.7145

6735 Hollywood Boulevard.

Los Angeles, California SOURCE: Star track tours View original Press release on accesswire.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hollywood-tour-company-launches-website-230000472.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos