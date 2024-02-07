Students Publishing Company responds to Daily editorial

To the Northwest community:

Until a few days ago, most of you had no idea we existed. Now, after a petition on change.org, letters to the editors of campus publications, an editorial, statements from the Board of Trustees, social media posts, calls for boycotts, more letters to the Board of Trustees, administration and now local and national media coverage, I thought this might be it. It would be good to introduce the board of directors of the Students Publishing Company.

We are part of the Northwestern community – 13 volunteers who are students, faculty, staff and alumni – including four former Daily Northwestern editors. Our primary role is to manage the affairs of the newspaper, including significant fundraising, and to select editors who have the talent and intelligence to lead a successful, independent newsroom. Every member of the Board of Directors loves what we do as the collective, nonprofit “publisher” of what we consider to be the best student newspaper in the country.

We owe you a factual explanation of what has happened since several hundred copies of The Daily were tampered with on October 25, 2023. And we must express our regret for the unintended consequences of our actions since that tampering, not the lesser. what was the harm caused to students criminally charged in connection with the incident, as well as the distress it caused in our own newsroom.

You've probably already heard about the forgery, which involved packaging several hundred copies of the Daily Northwestern with a fake front page designed to closely resemble the newspaper, right down to the appearance of the top “nameplate”, as well as the layout and the fonts used. Except the nameplate said “The Northwestern Daily” and the content was not something you would ever see in the newspaper. real Every day.

Whatever you thought of the content of that fake front page – and many of us were offended by it – the disturbing words and images were not the reason we decided to take action. It was the use of the Daily as a vehicle to distribute the false front page that upset us. This co-opting of the work of our student journalists and the potential damage to the newspaper’s reputation built on more than a century of hard work was the problem. To us, it seemed no different than someone hacking our website to post their own content and replace ours.

So we reported the tampering to the North West Police, thinking that was our best option. Our intention was to protect the Quotidien's student journalists as well as the newspaper's reputation. We wanted to show how much we appreciate the efforts of our students and our front page, a manifestation of the best of our journalists' reporting efforts.

Once we informed Nu Police about the incident, their investigation identified two people who may be involved. At that point, we were asked to sign “complaints” against these two individuals, presumably as part of the investigation. We failed to understand how these complaints triggered a process we could no longer control – and something we never anticipated. It turned out that the prosecution never informed us that these people would be charged – and we were not even asked if we wanted them to be charged. We have not heard anything further about the investigation from the NU Police, despite the contacts they have made. Eventually, we received second-hand information – now clearly incorrect – that the two individuals were not NU students. Otherwise, we knew nothing about them.

The charge against both people is “theft of publicity”. Apparently they were not arrested, but instead received notice of the charge in the form of a written citation (like a traffic ticket, but worse). However, one citation was apparently issued in person by uniformed police officers, which we're sure was an unpleasant, if not downright frightening, experience. For someone convicted of advertising theft, the penalties can be as severe as a prison sentence, a substantial fine (for a student), or both. It can also mean a permanent mark on a person's “record” that follows them for many years, or even forever. Illinois allows records for these types of crimes to be expunged after a certain period of time, but there are no guarantees.

Only in the last four days have we learned more information about those charged: that they are students; that they are black. Some may disagree, but these facts matter to us.

We listened to our fellow community members and they were heard. We understand and recognize why we must act. We hope to heal the wounds and repair the relationships that have been damaged and frayed by our unintentional foray into the criminal justice system.

So what do we do? As of yesterday, we have hired legal counsel to work on our behalf with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to seek a resolution to this matter that will not result in anything punitive or permanent. Since we are not a party to the case, we have no authority to secure this resolution, but we intend to use all available resources in good faith to attempt to achieve this.

As a board and as individual members of the Northwest community, we do not wish to cause harm to other members of this community. We hope everyone else in our community feels the same way.

We were reminded of the core mission of Students Publishing Company: “To enhance, implement, and promote the educational and charitable purposes of Northwestern University…and to serve the interests of the Northwestern University community.” » We reaffirm our commitment to this mission.

On behalf of the board of directors,

John Byrne

Medill 1990, Daily Northwestern editor 1989-90

Chairman of the board of directors of the student publishing house