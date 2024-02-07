Is Taylor Swift a problem for Trump? | News, Sports, Jobs

She just won the Grammy for album of the year.

Her boyfriend is on his way to the Super Bowl.

Will Taylor Swift end 2024 as triumphantly as she started it – by swinging the presidential election?

Fans rush to sign up every time Swift promotes voting, and she supported Joe Biden last time.

But it's a safe bet that most Swifties who care about the election are already registered and included in the polls; it is not a swing constituency.

And although new registrations are important, each presidential election produces a lot of them.

It's more likely that Swift is accelerating registrations among female Zoomers who would sooner or later participate anyway – motivated by their support for abortion or their hatred of Donald Trump – than that she is conjuring up a new demographic of Zoom enthusiasts. apolitical music.

Swift's politics are just too ordinary to be a force for change.

His opinions are fine-tuned to match what his listeners (and entertainment industry peers) already believe.

What is true of his music applies to his opinions; it is a safe and common product for the masses, or rather, since the masses and political consensus are a thing of the past, it is what a large but limited market wants.

Swift's support for LGBTQ causes, service sector unions, and carbon offsets to combat climate change make her a safe, conventional 21st century liberal.

In 2012, Swift said: “I don't talk about politics because that might influence other people. And I don’t think I know enough about life yet to tell people who to vote for.”

She's older now – but is she politically wiser, or simply aware of the risk of remaining neutral when her industry and audience profile demands taking sides?

Center-left social and economic attitudes are, for millennial and Gen Z women, the closest thing to no politics: they are the path of least resistance – and least thought.

She has made no forays into Israeli-Palestinian issues, which could potentially draw her into real conflict with some of her audiences and admirers.

As a celebrity in 21st century America, Swift is second only to Trump, if that.

Yet she is politically inert – even though, in many ways, she is the opposite of Trump.

Trump's support among women is strongest among married women.

Male Swifties are not unknown, but Swift's lyrics about failed relationships with men are the foundation of her appeal to a predominantly female fan base.

She is the most famous woman in America today because, perhaps uniquely, she combines antithetical dreams and aspirations.

She's Miss Americana – the prom queen who dates the football hero who's headed to the championship.

Swift represents a fairly traditional image of happiness for a young American woman.

But she also represents a later feminist ideal: her songs are scathing about men and she is richer than her boyfriend.

She is independent, but still adheres to a mid-century archetype: feminist and feminine.

Men who like Trump don't necessarily want to be him – especially if they are conservative Christians – but they believe that the forces that oppose him, or that he is against, are the same forces that oppose them: the political correctness, globalization, a credentialist elite.

The discontent of Trump's male voters lends itself to a political style, even an articulated agenda, and translates into powerful electoral strength.

The Swift phenomenon has roots that are just as deep and equally tied to gender and identity – but it is based on fragile contentment, not politically galvanizing discontent.

What happens when the two halves of Swiftism, feminist and feminine, are separated by progressives' attacks on the meaning of men and women?

In developed countries, women go left while men go right.

But it's hard to see a place for Taylor Swift's well-defined womanhood in the future that progressives are building.

For now, Swifties lean left; tomorrow, when the consequences of progressive politics are felt, they may come to a new appreciation of the right.