Entertainment
Is Taylor Swift a problem for Trump? | News, Sports, Jobs
She just won the Grammy for album of the year.
Her boyfriend is on his way to the Super Bowl.
Will Taylor Swift end 2024 as triumphantly as she started it – by swinging the presidential election?
Fans rush to sign up every time Swift promotes voting, and she supported Joe Biden last time.
But it's a safe bet that most Swifties who care about the election are already registered and included in the polls; it is not a swing constituency.
And although new registrations are important, each presidential election produces a lot of them.
It's more likely that Swift is accelerating registrations among female Zoomers who would sooner or later participate anyway – motivated by their support for abortion or their hatred of Donald Trump – than that she is conjuring up a new demographic of Zoom enthusiasts. apolitical music.
Swift's politics are just too ordinary to be a force for change.
His opinions are fine-tuned to match what his listeners (and entertainment industry peers) already believe.
What is true of his music applies to his opinions; it is a safe and common product for the masses, or rather, since the masses and political consensus are a thing of the past, it is what a large but limited market wants.
Swift's support for LGBTQ causes, service sector unions, and carbon offsets to combat climate change make her a safe, conventional 21st century liberal.
In 2012, Swift said: “I don't talk about politics because that might influence other people. And I don’t think I know enough about life yet to tell people who to vote for.”
She's older now – but is she politically wiser, or simply aware of the risk of remaining neutral when her industry and audience profile demands taking sides?
Center-left social and economic attitudes are, for millennial and Gen Z women, the closest thing to no politics: they are the path of least resistance – and least thought.
She has made no forays into Israeli-Palestinian issues, which could potentially draw her into real conflict with some of her audiences and admirers.
As a celebrity in 21st century America, Swift is second only to Trump, if that.
Yet she is politically inert – even though, in many ways, she is the opposite of Trump.
Trump's support among women is strongest among married women.
Male Swifties are not unknown, but Swift's lyrics about failed relationships with men are the foundation of her appeal to a predominantly female fan base.
She is the most famous woman in America today because, perhaps uniquely, she combines antithetical dreams and aspirations.
She's Miss Americana – the prom queen who dates the football hero who's headed to the championship.
Swift represents a fairly traditional image of happiness for a young American woman.
But she also represents a later feminist ideal: her songs are scathing about men and she is richer than her boyfriend.
She is independent, but still adheres to a mid-century archetype: feminist and feminine.
Men who like Trump don't necessarily want to be him – especially if they are conservative Christians – but they believe that the forces that oppose him, or that he is against, are the same forces that oppose them: the political correctness, globalization, a credentialist elite.
The discontent of Trump's male voters lends itself to a political style, even an articulated agenda, and translates into powerful electoral strength.
The Swift phenomenon has roots that are just as deep and equally tied to gender and identity – but it is based on fragile contentment, not politically galvanizing discontent.
What happens when the two halves of Swiftism, feminist and feminine, are separated by progressives' attacks on the meaning of men and women?
In developed countries, women go left while men go right.
But it's hard to see a place for Taylor Swift's well-defined womanhood in the future that progressives are building.
For now, Swifties lean left; tomorrow, when the consequences of progressive politics are felt, they may come to a new appreciation of the right.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/national-columnists/2024/02/is-taylor-swift-trouble-for-trump/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Taylor Swift a problem for Trump? | News, Sports, Jobs
- Victoria Beckham's public gesture towards her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz after a row over the wedding dress
- “Irish people tell stories very well.” #Oppenheimer #Shorts #BBCNews
- A Turkey-Syria earthquake victim who lost two of his children says he still has 'a lot of fear' | world News
- 'Some players score 300 runs and century after century': Gavaskar's suggestion | Cricket
- Appeals court grants Trump no immunity in Washington criminal case
- Sizing Tech Specialist Helps U.S. Fashion Retailers Face a Hard Truth
- People in the News | News, Sports, Jobs
- Ahaan Panday to make his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suris' love story
- Men's basketball falls to No. 14/14 Iowa State, 70-65
- South Prairie High students represent ND internationally | News, Sports, Jobs
- Jokowi confirms he will not participate in the 2024 presidential election campaign