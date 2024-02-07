February Celebrates African American Contributions to the Arts – Office of the President





We come together every February to celebrate Black History. The official designation has changed over time from a week-long celebration created by Carter G. Woodson in 1926 in Black History Month in 1960. Since then, it has been called African American History Month and, more recently, Celebration of the African Diaspora. Language, like culture, evolves. Although naming conventions have changed, February remains a month of reflection and celebration of Black history, life, and culture. An opportunity for us to pay homage to people and events of the past, to celebrate the work underway to advance racial equity and fight back against all. forms of racism and racial injustice, and to reaffirm our commitment to the work ahead of us to advance equity. This year's theme African Americans and the arts focuses on the contributions of African Americans in all artistic genres. Just like culture and language, art is constantly evolving. As an art lover, I am especially honored to honor those who use their creative talents to inspire change, catalyze opportunities, and create spaces in which marginalized perspectives and voices are amplified. Black History Month is an opportunity to shine a light on people like Kemi Adeyemiassociate professor of Gender, Women and Sexuality Studieswho founded the Black Incarnations Studio an arts incubator in Seattle with public programming dedicated to supporting black artists and building a discourse around contemporary black art. It is a chance to honor and remember the words and legacy of the poet and teacher. Colleen McElroy The first full-time Black female faculty member at the UW, who died last December. A storyteller, painter, dancer, and influential force in the literary world, McElroy was not afraid to tackle difficult topics, including racism, homelessness, abortion, and war. In her Letter to America series of poems, the poet asks us all, as Americans, to look in the mirror at our own mistakes/do you have the constitution for that? Playwright, director and professor at the UW School of Drama, Valerie Curtis-Newton uses his role at UW to encourage student artists to take risks, build and elevate community, and courageously explore difficult topics. His inspiring 2022 university faculty lecture, Carving out a brave space: Courage in art, focuses on the impact of his work on the Seattle art scene and beyond. Having something to say is Curtis-Newton's mantra. Be brave enough to say it. Use your art to change the world. That’s exactly what a group of UW student artists did in 2023 A Black Sense: Time, Art and Being, an immersive, interdisciplinary research cohort offered by the Office of Research Summer Institute undergraduate degree in arts and humanities. Participants included musician and visual artist Jai Lasker, 25, who focused her research on the importance of the resonator guitar in black folk and blues music; poet and activist Bitaniya Giday, 25, whose research has amplified the voices of incarcerated black writers; and painter Obse Dinsa, 25, who explored representations of the black diaspora through visual arts. These artists and countless others courageously put their artistic talent in the service of justice and a better world. Art helps build bridges across genders and generations, and there are many ways to celebrate the contributions of Black artists here in the Pacific Northwest. THE African American Museum of the Northwest welcomes Doretha Williams Keynote Address on Black History February 15, Jacob Lawrence Gallery on the UW Seattle campus offers a contemporary art space dedicated to education, social justice and experimentation, and to the UW Henri Art Gallery will present an exhibition of a mixed media artist Hank Willis Thomas working later this month to name a few. The national designation of Black History Month reflects our shared commitment to celebrating Black achievements, but Black history holds a vital place in our learning and exploration throughout the year. I hope we will all use this time to reflect on the important work to advance racial equality and to consider how, together, we can elevate Black voices, recognize Black excellence, and celebrate black culture throughout the year.

