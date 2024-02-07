Until Imran Khan makes his Bollywood comeback, we'll make do with the star in white tank tops and khaki shirts for the cover of Vogue India magazine





Until he returns, we'll make do with Imran's white tank tops and cutout shirts For many women (and men), watching new age Bollywood romantic comedies in the late 2000s led to the emergence of a whole new feeling: hook, line and sinker falling for Imran Khan. From Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na has Katty Batti, Imran catapulted himself quickly and brilliantly into the spotlight, as did the country's collective crush on him. More than a decade later, Imran was in the backseat; not yet under the dazzling lights of a film set but this time, for a magazine shoot. The former actor appeared on the cover of Vogue Indiain the latest issue of , where he looked fashionable with a white khaki shirt with a collar designed for an aperitif at the beach. (Also Read: The Way Cover Star Taapsee Pannu Draped in a Simple White Sari I should have come with fair warning) In other photos from the photo shoot, Imran is seen stripping down to nothing but a white XYXX tank top and black pants. With a large tattoo sweeping down his arm as he licked the cupcake frosting off his finger, he was certainly channeling Jeremy Allen White vibes in his latest loungewear campaign. If you don't believe that Imran was a gift to all of us, then another photo of him makes it extremely obvious. In another photo, he is seen wearing his own shirt with a dark blue Amaare suit paired with Gucci loafers on his feet. Being the way he is, his look was sealed with a big red bow. Imran also jumped on the casual wear trend by wearing a gray and black Divyam Mehta ensemble over a white vest with socks. The interview details Imran's habitual nature that has led him to make savvy fashion choices by making his clothes and accessories serve double and even quadruple functions. The black Ray-Ban wayfarers, in which he is usually spotted by the paparazzi, are the same ones he has worn for the past decade. In fact, the suit he wore to Ira Khan's wedding in January 2024 is a Tom Ford number that he has also worn several times over the years. Sustainable fashion has just found its new face, it seems. (Also read: Khloe Kardashian accessorizes her black Dolce & Gabbana blazer dress with nothing but an apple)

