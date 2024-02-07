Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals how his son reacted after watching Animal | Bollywood





Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was one of the highest-grossing films of last year. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor also became the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film. In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep has now revealed how his wife Manisha and son Arjun Reddy reacted to Animal. (Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga admits dig at Swanand Kirkire for criticizing Animal was unnecessary: ​​Thoda zyada hi bol diya) Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's son's reaction to Animal Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, when Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked if his 7-year-old son had followed the buzz about his film being a super hit, and if he had shown him the film, the director replied in Hindi: “We made a hard drive of those scenes that couldn't be shown and cut it. Then we showed a different cut of the film during New Year. He saw the film but I I cut all those A-rated scenes.” More details He further added that his son liked the film and said, “He said the underwear action scene was very funny (laughs).” The director also revealed that although his wife said there was a lot of bloodshed in the film, she didn't say anything about misogyny. Sandeep also revealed that his brother gives honest feedback, which he takes seriously as a filmmaker. He also credited his family for the existence of his film Arjun Reddy. Animal Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. It tells the story of a man who returns from the United States after an assassination attempt on his emotionally distant father. In an attempt to gain validation, the man goes on a rampage to get revenge on those who tried to kill his father. The film has been criticized for glorifying toxic masculinity and violence. Many filmmakers and actors have called the film promoting misogyny. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

