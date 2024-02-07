Is Imran Khan making his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel? The actor spills the beans





Imran Khan, the nephew of megastar Aamir Khan, made his sensational debut in 2008 with the coming-of-age romantic comedy. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which has gained “cult classic” status among the new generation. However, after-Katty Batti (released in 2015), the actor has not appeared in the films. Now, as per the reports about his Bollywood comeback, the actor shares if he will return to showbiz with the sequel of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. “Jaane Tu was the story of so many people. But for me, it was Jai's journey from childhood to adulthood. It's the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they're looking for in a partner, and finding their way to love. It climaxes so well that I don't know how much more emotional growth you could have for these characters, the actor told Vogue. Sharing an anecdote from his debut film, he added: “There's this scene at the beginning where we all gather for the funeral of the cat Aditis and when I squat down to give my eulogy, my knee makes this cracking sound. They didn't edit it and if you turn the volume up you can hear it. It gets worse with age. Do some yoga, kids. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Nawhich marked the directorial debut of Abbas Tyrewala, also starred Genelia Deshmukh, Ayaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Paresh Rawal, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nirav Mehta, Alishka Varde, Karan Makhija, Sugandha Garg, Prateik. Babbar among others. Apart from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane NaImran Khan featured in films like Delhi Belly, Kidnap, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, I Hate Luv Stories among others.

