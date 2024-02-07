'Ready to work now': Bollywood star Aamir Khan reveals why he took a break from acting – News





Published: Tue February 6, 2024, 2:18 p.m. Last update: Tue February 6, 2024, 2:34 p.m. Aamir Khan says he is back in acting after a short break which helped him reconnect with his family. The actor and filmmaker, who produced his ex-wife Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies, said the time away from movies helped him bond with his family. He revealed that he also started learning Hindustani classical music during this period. “I had taken a short break because I wanted to spend time with my family. I have been busy with my work for so many years… I spent a lot of time with my family and tried to build a strong bond with them,” Aamir said during his appearance on News18 India. “I am ready to work again now. I have started shooting for my next film from February 1,” said Aamir, who took a break from acting after the failure of Laal Singh Chadha in 2022. When asked if he was willing to do romantic films, Aamir said he would feature in a film if it had an age-appropriate romance. “Romance is a bit rare in this day and age, but if it's age-appropriate, why not? I'd like to do all kinds of genres. But I can't become an 18-year-old, I won't do that.” , did he declare. said. The 58-year-old actor praised Rao's second directorial project, which is slated for release on March 1. Rao made his debut as a filmmaker with Dhobhi Ghat in 2010. Rao said Aamir did a screen test for Laapataa Ladies but they mutually decided to cast Ravi Kishan in the role of a cop as the film has a rural backdrop. READ ALSO :

