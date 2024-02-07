Adivi Sesh's 'G2' – Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi as villain





The upcoming Telugu film, ' Goodachari 2 ', the sequel to the very successful 'Goodachari', with Adivi Sesh has been one of the projects that fans have been looking for. Recently, this Bollywood actor's potential role has also sparked excitement among movie fans.

According to a report by 123telugu, it is possible that Bollywood Emraan Hashmi known for his romantic on-screen presence will likely play a potential role in the upcoming sequel' Goodachari 2'. Although there has been no official confirmation, Emraan He is said to play the main antagonist, adding star power to the project.

Currently, in his career, Emraan Hashmi seems to have taken a liking to playing bad boy roles as recently, the actor played the lead role. wicked in Bollywood Spy Universe, 'Tiger 3', and he also reportedly made his Tollywood debut in 'They Call Him OG', also known as 'OG', where he also appears to play the role of the main antagonist. Emraan Hashmi will be seen alongside Pawan Kalyan, marking an exciting transition for the actor into Telugu cinema. Although Emraan Hashmi's involvement in 'G2' remains a speculation, his potential collaboration with Adivi Sesh in the 'Goodachari' sequel has generated significant interest. As discussions continue, fans are eagerly awaiting official announcements regarding casting and production details.

'G2' will have Banita Sandhu as the female lead and is expected to be an action-packed spy thriller. The film has music by Sricharan Pakala and is eagerly awaited by fans of the genre.

Fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Emraan Hashmi in a Telugu film with Adivi Sesh and Banita Sandhu, which is a growing trend of cross-industry collaborations in Indian cinema. “G2” has the potential to bring intense enjoyment to audiences around the world through the collaboration of talented actors and filmmakers.

