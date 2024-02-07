Entertainment
Jonathan Majors' sentencing delayed as actor faces one year in prison
Former Marvel star Jonathan MajorsSentencing was delayed after his defense attorney filed several motions with the court.
If convicted, the “Loki” actor, who convicted of reckless assault and harassment in December, could be subject to probation or up to a year in prison.
The majors' careers suffered from the assault trial as major roles disappeared and Disney cut ties after the verdict. During the trial, his defense portrayed his ex-girlfriend as vindictive, but the jury sided with prosecutors.
Jonathan Majors sentencing delayed
Last December, Majors was convicted of reckless assault and harassment following an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during a car ride in Manhattan and was scheduled to be sentenced today today.
However, according to court officials who spoke with DeadlineMajors' sentencing was delayed as his defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed motions today in New York.
According to mediathe hearing is now scheduled for a virtual session at 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT.
If convicted, the “Loki” actor could face probation or up to a year in prison as a first-time offender in a misdemeanor case.
Sentencing could take place later this month, after the court considers the filed motions.
Jonathan Majors' career took a nosedive after trial
The blowback from the verdict left the former Marvel star in career decline, losing major film roles and high-profile ad campaigns and being abandoned by his management.
Disney cut ties with the Emmy nominee and pulled “Magazine Dreams,” a film in which he played a bodybuilder that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews.
Following the guilty verdict, Marvel Studios immediately severed ties with the majors and removed him from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Despite these challenges, Majors remains represented with talent agency WME, with his agent, Elan Ruspoli, testifying on his behalf during the trial.
Throughout the trial, Majors' lead defense attorney, Chaudhry, portrayed his ex-girlfriend Jabbari as a vindictive “liar” seeking revenge for the actor's alleged infidelity. However, the jury rejected that description and sided with prosecutors who argued that Majors' violence was genuine and part of a pattern of manipulation and abuse.
The actor was 'shocked' by the guilty verdict
Following the guilty verdict, Major said he was “shocked” and “scared” during an interview with ABC News Live's Linsey Davis in January.
During the interview, the “Antman & The Wasp: Quantumania” actor admitted that he and Jabbari had a rocky relationship. Yet he vehemently denied ever physically harming his ex or any woman. “I was reckless with her heart, not her body,” he said.
However, text messages presented during the trial revealed tensions between the couple, including a disagreement in London before Majors' arrest.
Jabbari allegedly texted, “I'll tell the doctor I hit my head if I go,” detailing a medical care plan. In response, Majors cautioned against this, warning that a hospital visit could “lead to an investigation even if you lie and they suspect something.”
During the trial, jurors also listened to audio recordings in which Majors berated Jabbari for returning home drunk after a night out in London, describing himself as “a big man” in need of a “big woman “.
Their relationship ultimately ended during a car ride in Manhattan when an argument broke out after Jabbari saw a text message from another woman on Majors' phone. The professional dancer testified that Majors reacted aggressively, resulting in a broken finger and head trauma.
Security camera footage also captured Majors forcefully “manhandling” Jabbari “like she was a doll” at a red light. The footage also showed Majors fleeing the scene, with Jabbari hot on his heels before taking refuge with strangers at a nightclub.
Critics slam Jonathan Major, say his interview was one 'PR failure after another'
Following his interview, critics lambasted Majors, with Nathan Miller, founder and CEO of a Los Angeles-based communications company, calling his ABC interview a series of “one public relations failure after another.” . “Jonathan made a difficult situation worse,” he noted.
Miller explained: “This interview has significantly undermined his credibility. There are ways to deny that you committed a physical assault, but also to recognize the complexity of the situation which shows responsibility. The public doesn't like it when they think that someone is being evasive and making themselves a victim.”.
Another industry insider and publicist, Ramon Hervey II, criticized the timing and relevance of the interview, saying it was a “very serious mistake.”
He added: “It was irrelevant because he was already convicted. It was also inappropriate, it was not going to change the public's perception of him at a time when he really needed to get away from the media and to await his sentencing.”
