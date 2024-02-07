Tamil actor Vishal clarifies his next move, after Thalapathy Vijay launched a political party





Soon after famous Tamil actor Vijay declared the formation of his political party, there were rumors that actor Vishal might also venture into politics. However, actor Vishal denied such a move saying in a social media post that “I haven't always done people's work hoping for political gain.” Actor Vishal expressed his gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu on social media, acknowledging their support throughout his career as an actor and social activist. He emphasized his commitment to using his fan club not only as an ordinary entity but also as a vehicle to benefit society, by initiating programs aimed at helping the less fortunate. Vishal outlined his intention to establish a comprehensive social movement operating at the district, ward and branch levels, leveraging the 'Devi Foundation' named after his mother to help underprivileged students and farmers. He highlighted his practice of addressing citizens' concerns during his filming programs and pledged to continue serving the people without seeking political gain, in line with the principle of selfless service advocated by Valluvan. Vishal affirmed his continued dedication to the People's Welfare Movement, affirming his resolve to uphold the interests of the people irrespective of any future developments. He, however, said that if circumstances changed in the future, he would not hesitate to defend the interests of the people. – VishalKOfficial (@VishalKOfficial) Here's what actor Vishal said in his social media post: I am eternally indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu who gave me the status and honor of being one of you as an actor and social worker in the society for so many years. With the aim of helping as much as possible, I thought from the beginning that my fan club should not be treated like an average club but should benefit people, and we implemented it as an initiative movement in the goal of “Let’s do our best.” for those who don't have one.”

The next step is to create a social welfare movement for the progress of the people and work at the district, ward and branch level, and through the “Devi Foundation” run in the name of my mother, we are helping many poor people . and needy students every year in the name of late former President Sir Abdul Kalam to get education. We help affected farmers.

Apart from that, I meet people in many places where I go to shoot, listen to their basic needs and grievances and address their demands through the social movement of my people.

I have not always done people's work hoping for political gain, I will continue to do my best to help according to Valluvan's promise that “it is good to forget to thank”. Mentally, I consider it my duty.

I will continue to do the grassroots work I am currently doing through the People's Wellbeing Movement. If nature makes another decision in the coming period, I will not hesitate to speak on behalf of the people, as a member of the people.

Thalapathy Vijay joins a lineage of film industry personalities venturing into Tamil Nadu politics Vijay, 49, introduced his party, 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam', saying the people of Tamil Nadu are hungry for change. He disclosed the submission of an application for party registration to the Election Commission of India. Vijay, who will be TVK president, outlined his plans to contest the 2026 assembly elections once the tenure of the current DMK government ends, clarifying that his party would not extend support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The name “Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam” translates to “Tamil Nadu Victory Party”. Speculation regarding Vijay's political aspirations has been doing the rounds for some time in a state renowned for its actors moving from cinema to politics, following in the footsteps of late stalwarts MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and Vijayakant.

