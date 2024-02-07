Hollywood Burbank Airport begins construction on new terminal





Summary Hollywood Burbank Airport is building a new terminal to improve the passenger experience.

The new terminal will feature upgraded amenities and improved space.

The facility is expected to be LEED Silver certified, demonstrating the airport's commitment to sustainability.

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) will soon have a brand new terminal that will improve the passenger experience. At more than 350,000 square feet, the facility will replace the airport's existing terminal, which measures just over 230,000 square feet. Officials with the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority (BGPAA) say the space will meet standards set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and California construction requirements. Construction of the new terminal is expected to take the next two years.

BGPAA announced that BUR broke ground on the facility on January 25. Calling the airport improvement project “Elevate BUR,” more than 250 community leaders and area stakeholders commemorated the terminal’s debut. Photo: Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority BGPAA President Felicia Williams spoke about the importance of BUR to the community. “From the friendly staff to the airlines to the convenience, Hollywood Burbank Airport is the crown jewel of this community. We have an excellent team of airport commissioners with experience in finance, law, construction and public service who are dedicated to moving this project forward on time and in compliance with the budget. Learn more Did you know that Hollywood Burbank Airport has changed its name 6 times? A look at the multiple name changes Burbank Airport has undergone. The groundbreaking comes after City of Burbank voters approved Measure B, an agreement with the BGPAA and the city. After approval in 2016, the deal gave BGPAA the right to build a 14-gate replacement terminal located north of the existing site. The airport opened in 1930 and the existing facility measures 232,000 square feet with 14 gates. Officials say the airport needs several improvements to handle growing passenger activity and meet current expectations for security and facility layouts. Prepare for an upgrade From shops and restaurants to improved restrooms and more space, the 355,000 square foot facility will feature a plethora of new amenities. There will also be a new ticketing lobby, an updated security checkpoint and a new baggage claim area, according to BGPAA. While space inside the terminal will be improved, crews will also consider it outside for the safety of passengers and employees. “The design of the new facility includes additional distance between the airport runways and the terminal. It also includes updates to meet current ADA seismic design and accessibility standards. the airport explained. “For passengers, we are including a 45,900 square foot aircraft parking area for boarding and deplaning, a new parking structure with electric vehicle charging and a new airport access road.” Photo: Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Additionally, the new terminal is expected to be LEED Silver certified, demonstrating the airport's commitment to sustainable development and reducing air emissions. Other sustainable initiatives include electrical airside ground service equipment and reducing water consumption. Photo: Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority The installation's striking design concept is known as the “icon,” according to BUR. It draws inspiration from the roots of the film industry in Hollywood and was selected based on community feedback. “One step closer” BUR Executive Director Frank Miller also spoke about the airport's recent milestone. “We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone that brings us closer to a higher travel experience for our passengers. I want to thank our commissioners and Burbank residents for their support, without which this project would not be possible. According to the airport, construction will take place until 2026 and BGPAA will be “engaged” to mitigate any impact on passengers and the community throughout the construction period. Learn more Avelo Airlines Reaches 1 Million Passengers Milestone at Hollywood-Burbank Airport The airline has carried more than three million passengers since its launch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/hollywood-burnank-airport-new-terminal-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos