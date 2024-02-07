American actor Kevin Spacey to pay only $1 million in House of Cards settlement





The actor was dropped from the hit series last season in 2017 due to accusations of sexual harassment. The production company behind House of Cards now needs his help.

ADVERTISEMENT Kevin Spacey was facing a $36 million ($33 million) penalty from the production company that produced the hit Netflix series House of Cards. The American actor was accused of alleged sexual misconduct by male staff members on set and was dropped by MRC for the final season of the hit series in 2017. A judge later found the accusations credible, ordering Spacey to repay $31 million (28.7 million) that MRC lost reworking the season, plus interest. But the production company has now reached an agreement with Spacey to forgive $35 million (32.5 million) of the debt he owes in exchange for something more valuable, Spacey's help in suing their company insurance. According to reports from Variety and Puck, Spacey agreed to pay the $1 million ($928,000) fine in annual installments representing 10 percent of his taxed income. He also agreed to cooperate with MRC in its lawsuit against its insurers, Firemans Fund and Lloyds of London. Production companies will regularly pay for casting insurance to protect themselves in case a key actor becomes too ill to perform. In his initial insurance filing in 2022, MRC argued that Spacey was considered ill under the insurance contract because he had checked himself into a sex drug facility following the alleged misconduct. The insurance case was dismissed twice by an American judge, and definitively dismissed when it involved Lloyds of London. However, in November, the MRC had one last chance to amend its case against Firemans Fund. MRC had to spell out Spacey's illness, the judge said, and detail why it was preventing him from performing. To do so, the production company would need access to Spacey's medical records as well as his cooperation in the case. According to Variety and Puck, the two sides reached an agreement on December 16, two weeks before the deadline to file the amended insurance complaint. In exchange for a significantly reduced fine, Spacey agreed to testify in the case, be examined by doctors from each side and provide his medical records within 10 days. The new MRC lawsuit alleges that Spacey was being treated for anxiety and depression, which prevented him from working. Firemans' lawyers responded with a motion to dismiss the amended complaint, saying the production company was going through with its new claims and that they bordered on the absurd. They called it a 180-degree pivot from MRC's arbitration case against Spacey, which said the company fired Spacey for violating its sexual harassment policy, not illness. After years of trying to make a theoretically viable claim, it appears they have completely lost sight of what actually happened and their obligation to plead the truth, Fireman's team wrote in the motion, according to Variety.

Additional sources Variety, Washer

