Can ESPN-Fox-WBD Sports Service Break Hollywood's Streaming Jinx?

Hollywood's struggling streaming industry has been rocked by news that three of its biggest companies plan to launch a joint sports-focused streaming service in the coming months. The offer from Disney/ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Could Discovery

finally create a sustainable streaming service that customers will reliably pay for and, most importantly, better compete with streaming superpower Netflix and its fellow tech giants?

Collectively, the subscription video-on-demand services of Disney, Comcast

,

NBCUniversal, Paramount

Global and WBD lost more than $11 billion, a series of ruinous losses that sent stock prices tumbling over the past two years and sent executives scrambling for stabilization options.

The joint venture would finally give a Hollywood streaming service enough scale and subscribers to create a stable, sustainable service that a sizable audience would likely be willing to pay for (although pricing hasn't been announced). It promises to fundamentally reshape what's left of the old broadcast and cable system, while changing the streaming landscape with a powerful vertical offering of popular exclusive content.

This is happening as companies stop spending so much on streaming exclusives, license more of their entertainment libraries to other outlets, and cut spending. Launching a shared service large enough to support itself and make money would be a welcome change for all three partners.

However, the deal also raises a new set of issues.

A common service would, for example, complicate mergers and acquisitions. Traditional Hollywood studios are widely expected to turn to mergers and acquisitions as they grapple with underperforming streaming businesses and declining revenues from theatrical screenings, broadcasting and cable.

Disney has been looking for months to spin off ESPN into a standalone service, if CEO Bob Iger can find a suitable programming or distribution partner. Fox and WBD seem to fit this bill.

But would a tie-up prevent any standalone direct-to-consumer play for ESPN, which currently offers only an underpowered ESPN+ streaming option, primarily through a bundle with Hulu and Disney+? What would such a service mean for the Igers Augean-esque cleanup of Disney's many challenges, and for what remains of ABC and its other non-sports operations? Are they just being sold to private equity in a big kiss with the Mouse House?

Heading into 2024, WBD was widely expected to be in trading mode, with M&A bans at the Reverse Morris Trust that created the company expiring in April 2022. WBD also launched an add-on sports component for Max three months ago, but has so far refrained from imposing a previously announced $10 per month fee for the service, a move that now seems much less mysterious.

Fox, meanwhile, has been almost secondary in M&A speculation, in part because it hasn't been a major player in streaming initiatives over the past five years, after a Rupert Aging Murdoch sold much of his media empire to Disney for $71 million in 2019.

Early in the pandemic, Fox purchased ad-supported streamer Tubi and then launched Fox News Nation, a companion subscription service for Fox News Channel fans. But Fox also retained strong sports rights for Fox broadcasting and the FS1 sports cable network, including the NFL and Big 10 college sports, and operated them effectively.

A three-way partnership would avoid many of the regulatory hurdles that any M&A deal would face in Washington, particularly in an election year, while ultimately consolidating many of the most valuable television rights in professional sports and academics.

MoffettNathanson Analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in a note Tuesday that the proposed joint venture represents a version of the meager content package from major Hollywood studios that he and others have long advocated.

…This is sort of a version of the lean package that eliminates all the cheaters (competing studios that leak existing network content like NFL games on their streaming services) that we've been calling for for a long time, said Nathanson. The big caveat here, though, is that this package also excludes each of the company's news and general entertainment networks. Yet while we still don't know what the price of this new service will be, it seems to us that it's a long-overdue repackaging of linear core content that removes the abundance of non-exclusive content found less expensive elsewhere.

Providing a sports-only streaming service would likely further accelerate the decline of traditional broadcast networks and their cable cousins. Sports is one of the main reasons why many audiences continue to subscribe to cable television. Indeed, in 2023, NFL games accounted for 93 of the 100 most-watched telecasts on traditional television. A number of big college games have pushed football's audience share even higher.

So what does this mean for partner media and general entertainment organizations, who are already facing budget cuts? A mega sports rights bundle would be an imposing and attractive value proposition for die-hard fans, but it would still highlight sports with its own explicit price tag, instead of supporting a broader offering that includes everything these studios do.

Such an exclusively sports partnership has repercussions beyond the three companies. Shari Redstone, majority shareholder of Paramount Global, wants to sell her company. But what would this sports partnership mean for any buyer of Paramount, whose most valuable remaining assets include CBS rights to the NFL, March Madness and some Big 10 Conference games?

As Nathanson wrote, how can a bidder for Paramount guarantee the value of its linear TV portfolio with the added uncertainty this joint venture brings for future affiliation deals with existing partners, including Hulu Live TV ? It also raises further questions about the future of any networks not included in this new package beyond just the Paramounts portfolio.

What does this mean, for example, for Comcasts NBCUniversal, which also owns many top-tier sports rights and is expected to be a major player in any merger derby in the coming months? Is CEO Brian Roberts still showing up at WBD, as widely expected? Can NBCU still compete effectively with another formidable bidder?

More generally, how would cable and satellite service providers view such a streaming operation? Studios still get a significant portion of their cash flow from cable and satellite distributors.

But they provide increasingly threadbare programming to these distribution partners. Removing sports exclusivity further worsens an already weak value proposition. Will service providers demand fee reductions or require bundle access to sell in bulk through their services, just as Charter did during difficult negotiations last September with Disney over Disney+?

It's worth noting that despite the magnitude of the combined Disney/Fox/WBD partnership, it will still face much richer competition with deeper pockets, different motivations, and unknown metrics of success.

and Alphabet have been acquiring NFL, MLS, MLB and other rights at a steady pace. All three companies are much larger than the studios, with market caps well over $1 trillion, as well as global reach and ambition.

meanwhile, has largely eschewed live sports rights in favor of much cheaper shoulder-length content about sports and athletes, such as the Formula 1 behind-the-scenes series. Drive to survive. That approach changed last week when Netflix announced it would pay $5 billion over 10 years for WWE Weekly. Raw live castings and related material. Will Netflix get more involved in live sports rights negotiations?

One or more tech giants are expected to play a role in the next round of NBA rights, and perhaps the next college football championship negotiations.

Does it still make sense, given the joint venture, for ESPN to attempt to maintain sole control of the college football championship as it expands to a 12-team playoff format in 2024-25? Is WBD still pushing to keep an exclusive piece of March Madness?

Or do the three partners rely on joint bids, thereby reducing the number of potential bidders for any set of rights? As Nathanson pointed out, this could be bad news for the sports leagues, teams and athletes who have benefited so greatly from skyrocketing television rights costs in recent years.

Our first thought is to consider this announcement from Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery as the ultimate game to own their own sporting destiny, forgoing their reliance on the current distribution system, Nathanson wrote. If this JV evolves over time into a different form and ends up bidding as a combined entity for sports rights, this would clearly limit the number of +1 bidders, essential to maintaining inflation in future negotiations around which the entire sports ecosystem is built.