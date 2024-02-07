actor Miles Teller visits South U bars

Ann Arbor Bars The brown jug And The blue elf were packed Tuesday night as actor Miles Teller stood behind the bar signing shirts and launching merchandise to promote the line of canned cocktails, The Finnish long drinkof which he is a minority shareholder.

Lines began at 5 p.m. and stretched down South University Avenue as crowds circled the bars, hoping to catch a glimpse of Teller, who visited The Brown Jug before ending the night at Blue Leprechaun. Richard Yurcak, an Ann Arbor resident, told the Michigan Daily he was excited to be in the crowd with his friends after waiting since 5:20 p.m.

I came here to support my friends and just hang out with them. We all have the same taste for (Teller),” Yurcak said. I only waited about twenty minutes. We arrived around 5:45 p.m. It's exciting. I like being here. I love being in Ann Arbor. I like to be with the energy. It makes me feel vibrant, it makes me feel young again and all that good stuff.

Before arriving in Ann Arbor, Teller had visited other bars in Michigan as part of his promotional tour. Julia Metis, a student at Michigan State University, told the Daily she traveled to Ann Arbor after missing her event in East Lansing.

“I drove here from East Lansing because I missed him because I was in class,” Metis said. I wanted to come see him, so I went to Ann Arbor. I left right after my class ended at 4:20 p.m. I drove here as fast as I could. We are having fun. It was totally worth it because I love Miles Teller.

Inside the Brown Jug, customers crowded around Teller, asking him to sign their things and standing on chairs hoping to catch a glimpse of LSA junior Elizabeth Leppek, a waitress at the Brown Jug, said as she knew Teller was arriving early. , it was always exciting to visit him.

We knew he was coming, Leppek said. We knew it would be quite busy. It's really very exciting. I feel like a lot of Michigan athletes come here, but having a big role player like Miles Teller is a big deal.

Even once The Brown Jug reached capacity, the line continued down the street. Ann Arbor resident Alyssa Gilson said that even after waiting an hour and a half, she and her friends were still determined to see Teller.

We arrived at 6:20 p.m., Gilson said. We tried to arrive earlier, but that didn't work. We've been waiting in line for about an hour and a half, maybe a little less than that, but we haven't really made much progress, so we're a little disappointed.

The Blue Leprechaun reached capacity before Teller even made his entrance, but many University of Michigan students and members of the Ann Arbor community remained in line, eager to see him. LSA official Guneet Shah told The Daily that waiting outside was a bonding experience for her and her friends.

We have been waiting since 7 p.m., Shah said. I just saw it on Instagram, and some of my friends from my hometown were coming so I just decided to join them and maybe see (Teller). We were all just a little cold. It's kind of a waiting game, you just wait to see it.

Teller invested in the canned drink in January Last year. The drink is a Finnish gin-based blend and usually has a citrus flavor.

LSA manager Chayla Gould said local businesses hosting celebrity events are a smart business idea because they allow fans to meet celebrities they would never have met otherwise, while also supporting the businesses local.

I think it's really cool to be able to let celebrities interact with the public because it's kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity, Gould said.

