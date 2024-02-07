Rouge Rendezvous: Hollywood elite celebrate iconic Rouge de Dior lipstick







Rouge Dior Gala in Beverly Hills: Celebrating timeless elegance with the Hollywood elite Dior's Rouge Dior lipstick range was celebrated in grand style at an exclusive dinner held at La Dolce Vita, the famous Beverly Hills restaurant. The event, attended by Hollywood's elite including Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler and Alexandra Shipp, showcased the timeless allure and modern appeal of the iconic lipstick. Taking place against the backdrop of one of Beverly Hills' most beloved restaurants, the evening blended classic Hollywood elegance with contemporary luxury, reflecting the essence of Rouge Dior. The guest list, comprised of fashion's most influential figures like Alexandra Daddario, Brie Larson and Alexandra Shipp, each embodied the diverse beauty and elegance of the Rouge Dior line. This gathering was more than a celebration of an iconic beauty product; it was a testament to Dior's enduring relationship with influential and elegant women. These distinguished guests shared their unique experiences with the brand, highlighting Rouge Dior's impact in the fields of haute couture and beauty. The event highlighted Rouge Dior's enduring legacy, continuing its story of elegance, innovation and empowerment in the world of beauty. This exclusive gala in Beverly Hills marked another illustrious chapter in the history of Rouge Dior, a symbol of timeless sophistication and glamor in the beauty industry. Alexandra Daddario, Peter Philips, Alexandra Shipp Jillian Rose Banks aka “Banks” Madeleine Arthur Nicole Wallace Kiernan Shipka Alexandra Shipp and Kiernan Shipka Alexandra Shipp Dominique Fishback Monica Barbaro Emma Brooks Awkwafina Nikki Reed Brie Larson Alexandra Daddario Soukeyna Diouf Anna Sitar Kelsey Merritt Amélie Zilber Lucy Hale Anna Diop Tania Sarin Araradian Marianne Hewitt Simona Tabasco Rachel Zegler Anya Taylor-Joy Madeleine Arthur Banks Nicole Wallace Alexandra Daddario Monica Barbaro, Madeleine Arthur Emma Brooks Brie Larson Kiernan Shipka, Madeleine Arthur Monica Barbaro Monica Barbaro Lucy Hale Kelsey Merritt Nicole Wallace, Amélie Zilber Simona Tabasco Madeleine Arthur Amélie Zilber Amélie Zilber Anya Taylor-Joy, Peter Philips

