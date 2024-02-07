American porn actor who defends Palestinian interests goes to Iran on trip unrecognized by Tehran

JERUSALEM | An American porn actor who advocated for Palestinians online during Israel's war against Hamas has traveled to Iran and visited the former US embassy in Tehran, abandoned after the 1979 hostage crisis.

Whitney Wright's visit as Iran imprisons Nobel Peace Prize winner and women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi has sparked sharp criticism of the country's crackdown on women since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in 2022 and the national protests she sparked.

Wright filmed herself throughout Tehran despite her work in pornography which theoretically exposes her to criminal charges punishable by death.

Wright did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. But in remarks on social media, she described the US embassy as a place she “HAD to visit”. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard now runs it as a museum.

Iranian students supporting Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini invaded the complex after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Embassy staff members taken hostage were detained for 444 days. A direct line can be drawn between this crisis and the current tensions between Iran and the United States.

“I share museum exhibits that are never seen,” Wright wrote on Instagram. “This is not an endorsement of the government.”

Wright has previously shared pro-Palestinian information online, including materials supporting armed activism against Israel.

As a U.S. citizen born in Oklahoma City, she would need a visa to travel to Iran. The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not respond to questions about the actor's trip.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani was asked about Wright at a press briefing Monday and said he had no information about him.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, considered close to the Revolutionary Guards, cited an unnamed official as saying the government issued Wright a visa without being “aware of the nature of his immoral work.”

The presence of an artist from the American adult film industry immediately attracted attention.

Iranian actor Setareh Pesiani cited Wright's visit to criticize the hard-line Iranian government for its mandatory headscarf policy, which led to the arrest and death of 22-year-old Amini.

“You punish the people of this country through various methods to remove their hijab, but you allow a porn actress to come here for tourism!?” Pesiani wrote on Instagram.

Masih Alinejad, a US-based activist who was the victim of assassination and kidnapping attempts by Iran, also denounced Wright's visit.

“We Iranian women want to be like Rosa Parks and not Whitney Wright,” Alinejad wrote, referring to the American civil rights icon. “The real warmongers are the agents of the Islamic Republic who will execute you if you are true to yourself. »

In 2016, a British porn actor known as Candy Charms visited Iran, sparking immediate criticism. But there was no media coverage of Wright's visit to Iran, likely a sign of the tight control placed on journalists following the 2022 protests.

Then there is Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Iranian state media have used American support for Israel to criticize the United States and opponents of its theocracy. Abdolreza Davari, media advisor to radical former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, also did so.

“Israel is absolute evil and filth,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in October. “We will stand with everyone who fights against Israel, even if it is Mia Khalifa, a former porn star who erased her record of cruelty and corruption by openly supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation and fighting against Zionist crimes. »

Asked about Wright's visit, the U.S. State Department told the AP in a statement that it had warned Americans to avoid traveling to Iran and to “exercise increased caution due to the risk of unjustified detention”. Americans and those with ties to the West can find themselves detained and convicted in secret trials and then used as bargaining chips in negotiations with Washington.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been a leading source of instability in the Middle East region since 1979,” the State Department said. “If Iran truly cared about peace and stability in the Middle East region or the well-being of its people, it would stop supporting terrorist organizations. »

