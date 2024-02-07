How do women finally react in Bollywood films?

Cinema and society have been so closely intertwined in modern Indian history that it is difficult to say whether films reflect society or society imitates films. This is indeed a two-way process. The last one or two decades have witnessed a gender revolution in Bollywood with the proliferation of women-centric films that have helped, in various ways, to challenge the patriarchal biases inherent in Indian cinema which has long considered women through the male gaze. Movies like Queen, no one killed Jessica, Gangubai Kahtiawadi, Raazi, Neerja, etc. highlight the empowerment of women. Unlike the gentle, sacrificial, and simple women of yesteryear, these new women are independent, strong-willed, and fierce, creating their own space and identity inside and outside the domestic sphere. A second category of women-centered films has highlighted the subtle and overt forms of oppression, violence, and misogyny that constitute the social reality of most Indian women. This includes Thappad, NH10, Pagglait, Pink, Chhapak, Article 15, etc. just to name a few. Movies like Lipstick under my burkha, The Dirty Picture, Desséché, etc.. depict women who actively indulge and explore their sexuality, pushing the boundaries of patriarchy that has often equated female sexuality with loose morality. Most films incorporate a combination of these themes in their narratives to bring out the differences and similarities in the lives of Indian women belonging to different social backgrounds.

Dark thrillers and satires

This article explores the genre of female-centric thrillers and dark satires in Bollywood through four recent films: Darlings (2022), Jaane Jaan (2023), Merry Christmas (2024)And Mom (2017). These films explore the complexity of female characters in suspenseful and satirical contexts. The women in these films take revenge on themselves and their loved ones to the point of murder, which gives a whole new meaning to the immense sacrificial love of Indian women. These women choose to take matters into their own hands rather than face violence and injustice. While Maria (Katrina Kaif) in Merry Christmas and Devki (Sridevi) in Mom committing carefully planned murders, Maya (Kareena) in Jaane Jaane acts in self-defense. Badru (Alia Bhatt) in Darlings decides at the last moment to free her violent husband. But fate gets involved as he collides with a train.

Dark Satires: Darlings and Merry Christmas

Darlings from debutant director Jasmeet K Reen, starring phenomenal leads Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, takes a humorous take on the cycle of domestic violence in a lower-middle-class urban setting. Hamza (Vijay), who married Badru (Alia) for love, is an office man by day and a habitual drinker who beats his wife by night. Despite her mother Shamshu's (Shefali Shah) encouragement to abandon Hamza, Badru exhibits battered wife syndrome who continues to irrationally hope for a change of heart. The climax depicts Hamza's audacity to threaten Badru soon after she freed him from the railway tracks where she had left him to die. This proves Badrus' earlier feelings about him, reflected in the line Main Bicchu hu, kaatna meri fitrat hai. This highlights the bitter reality that abusers rarely change or correct themselves. Alia Bhatt's artistic genius shines through in her ability to reflect Badrus' pain and rage behind her calm facade and humorous dialogues. Hamza's complex character shows how patriarchy and its social constructs victimize both men and women, although this is no excuse for resorting to violence. The film's witty soundtrack likens Badru to a prisoner.

Merry Christmas Directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Katrina Kaif (Maria) and Vijay Sethupathi (Albert) fools you into expecting a fun and light-hearted festive watch with its title. In a way, it is. Contrary to My darlings, which has a serious connotation everywhere, Merry Christmas maintains a certain levity throughout the stretch, even though serious issues such as domestic violence and sexual assault are at the heart of the film. The story revolves around Maria who cleverly murders her husband Jérôme, for having abused her and their daughter Annie. The slow-burn film keeps the audience engaged and guessing throughout. Albert, who had just returned from prison for killing his partner in a unique fit of rage, meets Maria on the same Christmas Eve where she kills Jérôme. Albert helps cover Maria's tracks and, in the end, takes the blame on himself by proposing to Maria. In a way, he sees this as repentance for killing his girlfriend Rose. Albert, unlike Hamza, regrets his actions and is ready to change for the better.

Both these films tackle dark subjects – domestic violence and rape while infusing them with elements of humor. Humor, if not used correctly, can often end up trivializing a serious issue. But these films managed to engage audiences while raising powerful questions about free will, morality, love, law and order, etc., without imposing any verdict on the audience. Dark humor, especially in Darlings makes the characters more real, layered and complex who continue to go about their daily lives despite their crumbling inner world. The humor-infused scenes succeed in depicting the complexity of abuse in intimate relationships where violence, incessant hope, reconciliation, assurances, societal expectations and gaslighting trap the woman in a vicious cycle.

Thrillers: Jaane Jaan and Mom

Mom, starring Sridevi (Devki) is an intense thriller that chronicles a mother's quest to avenge the violation of her teenage daughter by four men during a gang rape. His quest begins after the police close the case and acquit the rapists for lack of evidence. This shows how the justice system often fails the victim. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and set in the hilltop town of Kalimpong, Jaane Jaane skillfully uses its landscape to create an aura of mystery. Maya and her daughter kill her violent ex-husband who found them after 14 years in hiding in a fight. The spotlight of the film then turns to Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) who is on a mission to help Maya cover her tracks using his brilliant mathematical brain. The climax is rather uneven and questionable and leaves many details hanging. But the problem this film highlights is the closing of options for a woman caught in an abusive relationship. Stigma and blackmail often prevent women from seeking justice. In this case, the attacker himself is a police officer and the power imbalance naturally tilts in his favor.

These two films say a lot about the failure of the state apparatus and the judicial system. One wonders why these women found that taking matters into their own hands was a better way to seek justice than going to state authorities. A growing number of cases where perpetrators are released on bail, causing further harm, and the nexus between police, lawyers and criminals has eroded public trust in the state apparatus. The system has failed so many women that many fear going to the police, who have a proven track record of blaming victims. For women who find themselves caught in the cycle of abuse, there seems to be no correct or easy solution.

The presence of male accomplices is a characteristic common to all these films. Characters like Zulfi and the butcher in Darlings, embody healthy masculinity. Where like, in Jaane Jaane And Merry Christmas, the male accomplices go so far as to appropriate the fault as an act of love, transforming themselves into male liberators. Bollywood, after all, has a hard time doing without a love angle. But in real life, actions, even acts of self-defense, are subject to the law. Frequent use of the trope of a male liberator can end up disempowering women.

Streaming platforms and female-centric films

The influx of streaming platforms has led to a parallel rise in female-centric films. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prine, Disney Plus, etc. as well as multiplexes gave filmmakers the freedom to make various films targeting different audiences instead of making a single film that appeals to everyone. This shows that women-centric films also have a targeted audience and therefore their impact on society is limited. Thrillers and dark satires, with their subtle social commentary, have the potential to reach a wider and more diverse audience, as suspense and humor often make for excellent entertainment, which the vast majority of moviegoers always seek out in their movie. Filmmakers no longer spoon-feed the audience. They leave questions open, prompting the audience to arrive at their conclusions and their notions of right or wrong. However, given their moral ambivalence, the positive acceptance of such films also depends on the maturity of the audience.

The four films discussed here are characterized by a moral ambiguity that leaves the viewer conflicted. The act of murder itself is reprehensible. Taking the law into our own hands should not be tolerated as it sets a dangerous precedent in society. That said, one cannot help but sympathize and share the rage and despair of Badru, Devki, Maya and Maria that drives them to such desperate actions. Violence begets violence, but does it free anyone?

