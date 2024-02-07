James Gunn reacts to Guardians of the Galaxy actor wanting to join the DCU





Summary Dave Bautista has expressed interest in working with James Gunn in the DC Universe.

Gunn has roles in mind for several stars, including Chris Pratt, and has already started bringing actors from Guardians of the Galaxy to the DCU.

The main cast of Guardians of the Galaxy has some interesting options for who they could play in the DCU, like Chris Pratt as Booster Gold and Bradley Cooper as Hal Jordan.

James Gunn has a heartwarming reaction to a guardians of the galaxy the actor revealing that he wants to join his DC universe. Previously, Gunn revealed that he wanted to bring some of the guardians of the galaxy franchise cast with him in the DCU. The director has since said he had roles in mind for several stars, including Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt, and another. guardians of the galaxy One member commented on joining Gunn's DCU. On the discussions, Gunn reacted to Drax actor Dave Bautista's comments about being in the DCU. Bautista expressed interest in working with Gunn again, saying whether he would do it for free in the DCU or not. Gunn also shared the actor's candid comments, revealing that his guardians of the galaxy family despite the fact that he enjoys working on the DCUs Superman: Legacy. Related Dave Bautista Casting in the DCU: 6 Characters He Could Play With his tenure as Drax in the MCU coming to an end, the opportunity is ripe for Dave Bautista to become a leading figure in the newly remodeled DCU.

Which DCU Characters MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Could Play Gunn has already started bringing in sound actors guardians of the galaxy franchise to the new DCU. Sean Gunn, the brother of MCU director and actor Kraglin, will play Weasel and GI Robot in Creature Commandos, as well as Maxwell Lord in the DCU. Creature Commandos, the adult animated series written and directed by Gunn, also features Marvel's Cosmo the Spacedog actress Maria Bakalova, who will play Princess Ilana Rostovic. As for Marvel's main cast guardians of the galaxy, there are some interesting options for who they could play. Pratt's comedic timing makes him a fantastic choice to lead the DCU announcement. Gold Booster series, with the actor's action roles as in The list of terminals which also makes him a great choice to play a competent hand-to-hand combatant like Green Arrow. Gamora actress Zoe Saldaña would be a natural fit for Catwoman, with her dramatic range also making Saldaña an interesting choice to play Renne Montoya as The Question. Nebula star Karen Gillan would make an interesting Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), although Gillan wants to play Poison Ivy. Mantis actress Pom Klementieff would be ideal for Katana or Cheshire. Rocket Raccoon and Groot's voice actors, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, could move into live action in the DCU. Cooper could be one of the main players Lanterns, the actor having the charisma and presence necessary for Green Lantern Hal Jordan. Diesel could be an interesting Deadman for the supernatural side of the DCU. Finally, Bautista is the fan favorite to play Bane in the DCU, but the guardians of the galaxy The actor could also bring to life a unique version of another Batman villain – Hugo Strange. Source: James Gunn/Threads Key release dates

