The Southern Foodways Alliance highlights Southern culture and gastronomy





For many, when food and the South are mentioned in the same sentence, images of home-cooked meals, family gatherings, and Grandma's secret recipes come to mind. However, for those involved in the Southern Foodways Alliance, these two words spark discussion and analysis about the history, social structure, and ever-changing culture of the South. The Southern Foodways Alliance, which is celebrating 25 years of operation, was established in 1999 by author John Egerton, who was studying his master's degree in Southern studies at the time. Initially a symposium for Egerton's dissertation, the SFA began as a small group of people who wanted to celebrate and study the food, consumption patterns of the American South, and their implications for how the region is understood. Catarina Passidomo, associate professor of Southern Studies at SFA, shed light on what the organization seeks to accomplish now. Its mission has evolved somewhat over its more than 20 years of existence, and its current mission is to document, study and explore the diverse food cultures of the changing American South. So he does it in different ways, Passidomo said. True to Egerton's original goal, the SFA promotes its mission by hosting an annual symposium in the fall in Oxford. The symposium brings together people from all over the country and even the world, Passidomo said. It is organized around a particular theme. This year it will be restaurants, and it's always a big theme that they interpret in very surprising or different ways. Themes from past years range from barbecue to the future of the South. The SFA offers readers and listeners a multitude of ways to explore Southern foodways outside of the annual symposium, including Gravy, a podcast that releases several episodes each month. Additionally, SFA members can receive a quarterly Gravy newsletter in print. Both are used to share oral histories about the American South and how the region intersects with food systems. The SFA collects oral histories of people who work in the Southern food system, Passidomo said. Everyone from oyster farmers and food writers to chefs and dishwashers to people involved in some capacity with Southern cuisine. SFA also creates films documenting Southern food culture. “I went to Washington and Lee University, where for the first time I was exposed to Southern culture as being important to how people understand themselves and their place in the world “, Passidomo said. So I thought it was really exciting to be involved in an interdisciplinary Southern studies program. I was familiar with the work of the SFA and thought it would be a unique and interesting opportunity to interact with people who do public-facing work. With so many different resources open to the public, SFA helps people understand the importance of customs and traditions about what, how, when and why they eat what they do. The SFA creates works that are not aimed at the people of the Ivory Tower, and I like that, Passidomo said. For more information about in-person events, visit Southern Food Alliances website.

