Behind TKO Ouster of Wrestling Founder – The Hollywood Reporter

When Vince McMahon entered the New York Stock Exchange on January 23, he was on hand to celebrate what was supposed to be a triumph for TKO Group Holdings, the company where he was executive chairman and owner of WWE, the wrestling promotion which McMahon turned into a multi-billion dollar business.

Earlier this morning, WWE announced a blockbuster 10-year, $5 billion streaming deal with Netflix. Raw in the United States and almost all of its other live programs in other markets around the world. And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of WWE's biggest stars – turned global movie star – was set to ring the opening bell, as part of a deal to join TKO's board of directors.

Addressing attendees in the ornate 6th floor board room of the NYSE that morning, Johnson accepted a gold TKO championship belt from McMahon and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel. “Life can be so amazing and so unpredictable,” Johnson said, noting his family ties to the business. “I’m fortunate to sit at the table that my grandfather and father helped build…Ultimately, this thing you build ends up building you.” As Johnson rang the NYSE bell, Emanuel stood directly to his left, while McMahon was directly to his right. The past of WWE on one side and the future on the other.

The week was scheduled to end on January 27 at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, where the company was scheduled to host one of its signature annual events, the Royal Rumble. But an explosive lawsuit, followed by a fateful decision by a major sponsor, changed the course of the company. By the time the Royal Rumble began, McMahon had left TKO, seemingly for good, as he sought to distance himself from McMahon's alleged past transgressions, make his employees feel safe, and respond to an impact on the results . .

Those concerns came to a head on the evening of Jan. 26, when Emanuel and TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro called McMahon and told him it would be in the company's best interest for he resigns. He accepted and submitted his resignation. “He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE,” WWE Chairman Nick Khan wrote in a memo to staff at 8:30 p.m. that evening, announcing McMahon's resignation to employees .

The turning point came a day earlier, when the trial of former WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of sex trafficking and battery. While the general allegations regarding McMahon's secret payments and accusations of sexual misconduct were already known, the specific and graphic details of Grant's trial were new. McMahon, for his part, said in response: “I stand by my previous statement that Ms. Grant's trial is filled with lies, made-up lewd instances that never happened and is a vindictive distortion of the truth.” I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations and look forward to clearing my name. »

The commercial consequences of the lawsuit quickly became clear, sources said. The Hollywood Reporter. Snack brand Slim Jim, which last year signed WWE's biggest sponsorship deal to date, suspended its promotional activities following the lawsuit. Slim Jim was to be one of the major sponsors of the Royal Rumble. “Slim Jim values ​​integrity and respect in all of our partnerships,” the company said in a statement, adding that “This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values ​​and our responsibility to our community.”

This decision was a turning point. Endeavor took the UFC, which had long struggled in the sponsorship business, and made it palatable to big brands like Bud Light, which signed a $100 million-plus deal with the company. last year. The company has similar hopes for WWE. Following the trial, McMahon's presence posed a challenge to this strategy, as demonstrated by the Slim Jim decision. The snack company reversed its decision after McMahon resigned, returning in time for the Royal Rumble.

Long-term TV deals with Netflix, NBCUniversal and The CW were not considered to be at risk, but with NBCUniversal's rights to WWE's premium events coming in 2026 and negotiations over the rights to UFC coming in 2025, keeping McMahon as executive chairman of TKO while the trial unfolded could have been problematic. Sources say TKO executives contacted all of the company's rights partners after the news broke, well aware of the need to keep them informed of what was happening.

The blockbuster deal with Netflix also has an opt-out clause in five years, giving Netflix an exit if McMahon continues to weigh in on the company. The timing of the Netflix deal, one source said, was “fortuitous,” speculating that if the suit had been filed earlier, the deal could have been jeopardized. Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, when asked about McMahon and his relationship with WWE at a press conference on January 31, told reporters: “He's gone. So he's not there. He’s gone,” suggesting the streaming giant was betting its deal with WWE would be post-McMahon.

According to multiple sources, the lawsuit and the graphic details it contains surprised TKO's senior management and company talent. Acknowledging that the lawsuit hung like a “dark cloud” over the weekend, Cody Rhodes, the WWE Superstar who won the Royal Rumble match, added at a press event on January 27 that “as of this moment which concerns TKO, [WWE president] Nick Khan and the board clearly took this very seriously and acted immediately.

While the lawsuit has shaken WWE, another source says McMahon's past has finally caught up with him. After all, the wrestling executive had already left WWE once before, retiring in July 2022, after the initial allegations and board's investigation were released. However, he remained the majority shareholder of WWE and, a few months later, used his ownership of the company to name himself and two allies to the board of directors and begin a sales process.

And he did so even as the WWE Board of Directors expressed concern in a letter to McMahon in December 2022 about what further details might be revealed regarding the settlements and investigations, citing “government investigations into your conduct by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the SEC.” McMahon eventually returned to the company on January 5, 2023, causing WWE's stock price to skyrocket, thus beginning the sales process that ultimately led to the Endeavor deal.

Sources say that although McMahon was no longer an active member of the management team, he weighed in on creative decisions, contacting employees via email and text messages with suggestions. While McMahon used his power as majority shareholder to reestablish himself, the new TKO is firmly controlled by Endeavor, making any sort of official return unlikely. Just months after closing the TKO deal last September, McMahon filed with the SEC to sell some $700 million in company stock, a significant portion of his holdings. That being said, he still owns a large portion of the company, accounting for about 10% of the outstanding shares. That may not be enough to get him back on the board, but enough to exert influence.

His long-term intentions regarding his economic interests in TKO must be considered as a shareholder,” MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman wrote Jan. 29, adding that if he were to sell more shares to cover his legal responsibilities, this “could put downward pressure on TKO. action.”

The company's legal exposure may still exist, but its departure can at least allow employees, management and talent to determine its future without it being a barrier to opportunity.

“Listen, we just had an incredible week,” WWE creative director Paul Levesque, better known by his ring name, “Triple H,” said at the post-Royal Rumble press conference when he was asked what he knew about McMahon's conduct. . “A 10-year, $5 billion Netflix deal. Rock joins our board of directors. We just sold out the Royal Rumble and hosted 48,000 people at Tropicana Field. I chose to focus on the positive, and yes, there are negatives, but I want to focus on that and stick with it.

In his January 26 statement, McMahon said he made the decision to resign “out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary business of TKO and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents , along with all the employees and superstars who helped make WWE.” become the world leader it is today.

But on Jan. 23, after Johnson rang the NYSE opening bell, Lévesque and Khan gathered WWE employees in the atrium of their new headquarters in Stamford, Conn. (it's hard to miss with its 76-foot-wide American flag on the roof or the 7-foot-tall WWE Championship belt outside the front door). In a surprise appearance, Johnson joined them on stage to rally the troops. McMahon didn't do it.

