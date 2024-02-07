Jonathan Majors sentencing postponed after domestic violence conviction

UPDATE, 11:33 a.m.: (Updated with DA statement) Jonathan Majors must wait until April to find out whether or not he will be jailed for his domestic violence convictions.

After a brief and delayed hearing that just concluded Tuesday, Judge Michael Gaffey said in his Manhattan courtroom that the Creed III The star will return on April 8 to find out his fate. While Majors' prosecutors and defense team were present in court in person, Majors appeared virtually for the five-minute session.

Majors was arrested last spring in New York after a chauffeur-driven car ride with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, turned into a violent argument that spilled into the street.

Found guilty of reckless assault and harassment by a jury on Dec. 18, Majors faces a sentence that could range from probation to a year in prison as a first-time offender in a misdemeanor case.

The long-scheduled sentencing was originally supposed to take place this morning in New York, but that disappeared when the defense filed a not-unexpected motion to overturn the verdict. The district attorney's office has until March 5 to respond to the motion to overturn the verdict. Without any April Fool's irony, Gaffey said he intended to issue a ruling on the defense motion by April 1.

“The Court has already heard and rejected arguments supporting this motion when the defense initially raised them at trial,” a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said after the hearing. “The jury then found Mr. Majors guilty of 3rd degree assault and 2nd degree harassment. We will respond in detail in the court documents.

Kept out of the public sphere, today's motion under New York state law follows an earlier filing in late January by Majors' attorneys seeking to permanently seal the life information and the actor's relationship history. Most of these details are already under seal by Judge Gaffey's orders, but some items such as texts and other communications about another incident in the United Kingdom in 2022 were unsealed during last year's trial after the judge thought the defendant's lead lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, had crossed the border. line up by questioning Jabbari.

For today's hearing, Majors — who was out of state, according to his attorney — appeared on a flat-screen TV in the back of the courtroom, wearing a colorful crew-neck sweater clay on a white T-shirt.

The actor responded to two brief procedural questions from Gaffey with “Yes, sir,” while his two lawyers and prosecutors sat in the well. The judge adjourned the case and told Majors, “I want to remind you that the protection order is in effect,” referring to the order barring any contact with Jabbari.

A jury convicted Majors in December of reckless assault and harassment for his actions last spring during a chauffeured car ride to Manhattan with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that turned into a violent argument.

In addition to the trial verdict, the consequences of that night for the Majors on a professional level were dramatic.

THE Lovecraft Country The Emmy nominee's career was on the rise even before the jury spoke: Major roles disappeared in the weeks and months after his arrest on domestic violence charges, high-profile ad campaigns featuring him were suspended and he was quickly dropped by his management and advertising agencies.

Last fall, Disney removed Magazine dreams of its film release schedule despite early Oscar buzz for Majors' star performance as an aspiring bodybuilder. A few hours after the verdict in December, Disney completely fired the majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was set to return to the sprawling superhero franchise as villain Kang the Conqueror in various already-announced future Avengers films. The Majors had previously faced Kang in both seasons of Loki and in last year's film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The majors' talent agency, WME, still represents him. In fact, his agent, Elan Ruspoli, testified for Majors during the trial.

Before and during that trial, Chaudhry, Majors' lead defense attorney, portrayed Jabbari as an abandoned, revenge-seeking “liar” who wasn't too hurt to go partying with strangers after the altercation . The six-person jury rejected that account and sided with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, who said the violence was real and the culmination of a pattern of manipulation and of abuse.

Afterward, Majors told ABC News Live's Linsey Davis in January that the guilty verdict left him “shocked and scared.” While the actor described the couple's relationship as troubled in a few sit-down interviews, he denied ever hitting her or any other woman. “I was reckless with his heart, not his body,” Majors said.

That's what Majors said, but during the trial jurors saw text messages between the couple about an incident in London, six months before the actor's arrest in New York, in which the couple was arguing over a hospital visit. “I'll tell the doctor I hit my head if I go,” Jabbari wrote of a plan to get a prescription for painkillers. Majors responded that going to the hospital “would lead to an investigation even if you lie and they suspect something.”

Majors and Jabbari, a British dancer, met in London in 2021 on The ant Man together, where Jabbari was hired as a movement coach. Jabbari testified that Majors could be “really affectionate and sweet” but had an explosive temper.

Jurors also heard audio of Majors lambasting Jabbari for coming home “drunk” from a night out with friends in London in 2022. In the audio that Jabbari secretly recorded, Majors called himself a “great man” who needed of a “great woman” like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

During their drive through Lower Manhattan after midnight on March 25, Jabbari spotted a text message from another woman on the Creed III actor's phone and grabbed the device.

Jabbari testified that Majors responded forcefully, twisting her arm and removing her hand violently enough to fracture her finger, then punched her in the head. The fight spilled into the street at a red light, where Majors forced Jabbari back into the car, “manhandling her…like she was a doll,” a prosecutor said – a scene that jurors watched on security camera footage.

Jurors also saw footage of Majors running away from the scene, with Jabbari appearing to chase them, and later footage of Jabbari at a nightclub with a group of strangers she met on the street. One of the group testified that Jabbari was sitting at a table applying ice to her finger.

The panel acquitted Majors of two other misdemeanor charges, aggravated or intentional assault and harassment. Majors told ABC News Live that he hopes to one day find work in Hollywood.