Entertainment
How Hollywood's double strike still reverberates across the pond
It's been three months since the Hollywood double strike finally ended, with SAG-AFTRA reaching a deal about six weeks after their WGA counterparts, but the repercussions continue across the Atlantic.
As producer John McVey told a parliamentary inquiry into the state of the British film industry last month: “If America sneezes, we often catch a cold when it comes to things like strikes. »
Nowhere was this clearer than in the British Film Institute's annual report, revealed last week. It revealed that spending on high-end film and TV production in the UK had fallen by an unprecedented 35% in 2023, largely due to US strikes. Among the films that were forced to delay production were Universal's live-action adaptation of “How To Train Your Dragon” and Plan B's “Hedda.”
Unlike the post-Covid boom, which saw a glut of projects return to production as soon as restrictions were lifted, there was not the same momentum after the strikes concluded. “Things haven't recovered yet,” admits Lee Stone, a partner at the London entertainment law firm Lee & Thompson. The dust hasn't settled enough yet to say whether it's because it's “too early” or because of various other factors such as inflationary pressures, AI, new terms with the UK union Bectu or simply because the studios have had it is time to change their minds on the projects.
Either way, the production shortage will have repercussions. “There's going to be a lack of content and things to distribute because of the eight or nine month lag,” Stone says.
Cinemas, already struggling, could once again struggle to fill theaters, as they did during COVID. At the parliamentary inquiry in January, British Cinema Association CEO Phil Clapp told MPs that strikes had set back the global industry's post-pandemic recovery by around a year. The recent BFI report showed that although the UK box office increased slightly in 2023 (by 4%), it still lags 24% behind total 2019 results. “The strike was twice as serious than the pandemic. It was unnecessary and will take two years to recover from,” a senior studio executive complained. Variety.
For streamers and broadcasters, who are battling subscriber churn and falling viewership figures respectively, the lack of new content also poses a significant threat and some are now reducing their post-production schedules to try to make up for it. . “The pressure to deliver is intense, as broadcasters have no material to transmit and desperately need it,” said one producer. Variety.
It's something the producer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, experienced himself, after working on a big-budget, limited drama with an A-list star that was just a week away from finishing last year when strikes halted production. six months. When the series finally entered post-production, the sponsoring streamer demanded that it be delivered three months early. As the producer pointed out, it's a decision that will impact budgets, marketing, work schedules and potentially quality.
Today, to add to the turbulence, other strikes are on the horizon. In the United States, the Teamsters and IATSE are renegotiating their contracts starting this spring and shots have already been fired across the arc. “We will fight aggressively around the table to achieve a contract that reflects the priorities of our members and their invaluable contributions to the success of the entertainment industry,” an IATSE spokesperson said. Variety in December.
Johannes Studinger, head of media and entertainment at Switzerland-based international union federation UNI Global (which counts IATSE among its members), says IATSE and Teamsters strikes could well affect international productions, chiefs of department and key crew members such as cinematographers being able to stop by. work. “But let’s hope it doesn’t come to that,” Studinger says.
SAG-AFTRA and WGA members could also use their tools in solidarity. One of the crucial factors in last year's strikes, Studinger points out, was that studios and streamers “completely underestimated” both the willingness to strike and the solidarity among entertainment unions. With the teams having been particularly burned by the actors' and writers' strikes (after all, few of them have any residuals to fall back on), there will no doubt be an expectation of support in return.
Due to local union laws, Bectu members would not be able to strike. But the UK union is fighting its own battles, having recently published additional guidance on drama pricing alongside the Producers' Union Pact, following a deal signed at the end of 2022 after months of tense negotiations. Meanwhile, members of English National Opera – who are also part of UK artists' union Equity – were on the brink of industrial action after job cuts were announced. The strike was only called off last week after they reached a last-minute interim deal.
In France, some television crews have been on strike intermittently since the start of the year and, according to Studinger, German crew and cast unions are currently negotiating new collective agreements. Studinger, in office since 2009, says there has been a renewed commitment to collective agreements – and strike action if necessary – in recent years.
“There is a new generation of workers ready to fight for better working conditions, shorter working hours and better quality,” he says. “And I think that’s a significant change from five years ago.”
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2024/film/global/hollywood-strikes-affecting-uk-scheduling-funding-1235894298/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Hollywood's double strike still reverberates across the pond
- A culture of collaboration: How Vivid Seats enables innovation by focusing on collaborative work
- Pakistan Elections: PTI's Imran Khan urges people to 'leave homes and vote' via pre-recorded message
- Jonathan Majors sentencing postponed after domestic violence conviction
- FIFA World Cup-winning footballer and former Diego Maradona teammate Jorge Burruchaga's son, Roman Andres, takes first ATP Tour victory at Cordoba Open
- What's the trend in men's fashion: scoop necklines
- A minor earthquake was reported in Chase County
- Bollywood quiz to associate comedy films with their poorly explained plots
- Google Pixel Fold 2 will be powered by Tensor G4 chipset and could launch in October
- Expert: Valentine's Day | Heart Month 2024 | Newsroom
- Despite Trump's absence from Nevada's Republican primary, Haley finishes second to “none of these candidates”
- Boris Johnson was elected in 2019 to “make sure Brexit gets done”. Why are we still waiting for profits?