How Hollywood's double strike still reverberates across the pond

It's been three months since the Hollywood double strike finally ended, with SAG-AFTRA reaching a deal about six weeks after their WGA counterparts, but the repercussions continue across the Atlantic.

As producer John McVey told a parliamentary inquiry into the state of the British film industry last month: “If America sneezes, we often catch a cold when it comes to things like strikes. »

Nowhere was this clearer than in the British Film Institute's annual report, revealed last week. It revealed that spending on high-end film and TV production in the UK had fallen by an unprecedented 35% in 2023, largely due to US strikes. Among the films that were forced to delay production were Universal's live-action adaptation of “How To Train Your Dragon” and Plan B's “Hedda.”

Unlike the post-Covid boom, which saw a glut of projects return to production as soon as restrictions were lifted, there was not the same momentum after the strikes concluded. “Things haven't recovered yet,” admits Lee Stone, a partner at the London entertainment law firm Lee & Thompson. The dust hasn't settled enough yet to say whether it's because it's “too early” or because of various other factors such as inflationary pressures, AI, new terms with the UK union Bectu or simply because the studios have had it is time to change their minds on the projects.

Either way, the production shortage will have repercussions. “There's going to be a lack of content and things to distribute because of the eight or nine month lag,” Stone says.

Cinemas, already struggling, could once again struggle to fill theaters, as they did during COVID. At the parliamentary inquiry in January, British Cinema Association CEO Phil Clapp told MPs that strikes had set back the global industry's post-pandemic recovery by around a year. The recent BFI report showed that although the UK box office increased slightly in 2023 (by 4%), it still lags 24% behind total 2019 results. “The strike was twice as serious than the pandemic. It was unnecessary and will take two years to recover from,” a senior studio executive complained. Variety.

For streamers and broadcasters, who are battling subscriber churn and falling viewership figures respectively, the lack of new content also poses a significant threat and some are now reducing their post-production schedules to try to make up for it. . “The pressure to deliver is intense, as broadcasters have no material to transmit and desperately need it,” said one producer. Variety.

It's something the producer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, experienced himself, after working on a big-budget, limited drama with an A-list star that was just a week away from finishing last year when strikes halted production. six months. When the series finally entered post-production, the sponsoring streamer demanded that it be delivered three months early. As the producer pointed out, it's a decision that will impact budgets, marketing, work schedules and potentially quality.

Today, to add to the turbulence, other strikes are on the horizon. In the United States, the Teamsters and IATSE are renegotiating their contracts starting this spring and shots have already been fired across the arc. “We will fight aggressively around the table to achieve a contract that reflects the priorities of our members and their invaluable contributions to the success of the entertainment industry,” an IATSE spokesperson said. Variety in December.

Johannes Studinger, head of media and entertainment at Switzerland-based international union federation UNI Global (which counts IATSE among its members), says IATSE and Teamsters strikes could well affect international productions, chiefs of department and key crew members such as cinematographers being able to stop by. work. “But let’s hope it doesn’t come to that,” Studinger says.

SAG-AFTRA and WGA members could also use their tools in solidarity. One of the crucial factors in last year's strikes, Studinger points out, was that studios and streamers “completely underestimated” both the willingness to strike and the solidarity among entertainment unions. With the teams having been particularly burned by the actors' and writers' strikes (after all, few of them have any residuals to fall back on), there will no doubt be an expectation of support in return.

Due to local union laws, Bectu members would not be able to strike. But the UK union is fighting its own battles, having recently published additional guidance on drama pricing alongside the Producers' Union Pact, following a deal signed at the end of 2022 after months of tense negotiations. Meanwhile, members of English National Opera – who are also part of UK artists' union Equity – were on the brink of industrial action after job cuts were announced. The strike was only called off last week after they reached a last-minute interim deal.

In France, some television crews have been on strike intermittently since the start of the year and, according to Studinger, German crew and cast unions are currently negotiating new collective agreements. Studinger, in office since 2009, says there has been a renewed commitment to collective agreements – and strike action if necessary – in recent years.

“There is a new generation of workers ready to fight for better working conditions, shorter working hours and better quality,” he says. “And I think that’s a significant change from five years ago.”