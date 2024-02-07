Pender County's Ocean Fest and Blueberry Drop Win Awards from NC Association of Festivals and Events | Entertainment





Pender County events and festivals took top honors at the NC Association of Festivals and Events (NCAFE) Annual ShowFest in Charlotte. NCAFE recognizes outstanding events and festivals throughout the state, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Pender County Tourism. “We are thrilled to announce that Ocean Fest and Burgaw's New Year's Eve Blueberry Drop are the recipients of the 2024 NC Association of Festivals & Events Award of Excellence,” said Tourism Assistant Stephanie Key, who represented the Pender County at ShowFest. Ocean Fest received awards for Best Merchandise, Student Choice and Best T-Shirt. The New Year's Blueberry Drop received the Best Poster Award. “It means a lot to Ocean Fest to be recognized again this year by the North Carolina Festivals & Events Association,” executive director Mark Anders said in the release. “Our team of volunteers work very hard throughout the year to put on this event every October, so it’s really rewarding for our team to win statewide awards like these .” Pender County Tourism, the Town of Burgaw and Ocean Fest are all members of the association and submitted entries in a variety of award-winning categories offered for each event. The awards program allows the association to honor and recognize festivals and events that took place during the 2023 calendar year, the release said. “We are happy to see the New Year's Blueberry Drop growing in popularity as well as awareness of this organization throughout the state,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director. “The event is a collaborative partnership with Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks & Recreation and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival.” The annual ShowFest Event Innovators conference is held in Charlotte and this year's theme was Getting Revved Up for 2023. Conference attendees included festival and event planners and industry professionals. For more information about NCAFE, visit online at www.ncfestivals.com. “All of our events and festivals are unique and have an economic impact on our region,” said Olivia Dawson, Pender County Tourism Director. “We are proud that these popular events have received these recognitions.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdnews.com/entertainment/pender-countys-ocean-fest-blueberry-drop-win-awards-from-nc-association-of-festivals-and-events/article_1e332b52-d573-5efe-9f19-4b7f224726fd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos