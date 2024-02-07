When Shah Rukh Khan thanked Bhumi Pednekar for Bhakshak: I said: Man, you are SRK | bollywood news





Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming hard-hitting crime thriller, Bhakshakis set to premiere on Netflix on February 9. This film marks Bhumi's first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, who, along with his wife Gauri Khan, is producing the project under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. During a recent media interaction, Bhumi shared an anecdote about Shah Rukh's gratitude towards her for her work in the film. She expressed her desire to star in a romantic film alongside the iconic actor. Recalling that moment, Bhumi told News18: The day we finished the film, I remember I was having dinner and I was like, oh, the film is finished. There was going to be a party and we were in Lucknow and I got a call from Shah Rukh sir and, you know, he is such a kind man. He just called me to thank me (for making the film) and I'm like dude, you're Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about screen sharing with SRK, she said, “This is my biggest manifestation since I was a kid. So I really, really hope so. She added that she would like to act in a romantic film with him. Praising Shah Rukh for supporting such an important film, Bhumi praised Red Chillies for their support. She mentioned: Congratulations to Red Chillies for supporting this film. They immediately supported this film. They've seen the material and it's a story we should feature on our platform. Kudos to Netflix for making a movie like this. Bhakshak follows the journey of investigative journalist Vaishali Singh, played by Bhumi, as she embarks on a mission to expose a powerful man, aided by politicians, who is exploiting the girls at an orphanage. Directed by Pulkit, the film also features Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava in key roles. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

