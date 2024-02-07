Hollywood is “fucking dark” right now





Dakota Johnson slams Hollywood for being “afraid” to greenlight and distribute independent films. The “Madame Web” actress and TeaTime producer said The Official that she finds it “really dark” that executives, especially at streaming services, are not willing to take risks on low-budget original films. “We made a movie called 'Daddio' that was sold in Telluride to Sony Classics, which was amazing, but it took a lot of fighting to get there,” Johnson said. “People are so scared, and I wonder why? What will happen if you do something brave? It's like no one knows what to do and everyone is scared. That's what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do what's safe, and what's safe is really boring. Johnson continued: “I find things are really bleak in this industry. It's really discouraging. The people who run the streaming platforms don't trust the creatives or the artists to know what's going to work, and that's just going to make us implode. It's truly heartbreaking. It's so fucking hard. It's so difficult to achieve anything. Everything I want to achieve is really different, unique and very avant-garde, no matter what. The actress/producer has teased an upcoming film (“a little film”) which she should go into production in early 2024, with her production banner TeaTime. “It’s about mourning. It’s a difficult plot to describe, so I won’t even try, but it’s about a woman dealing with her grief and how she does it in a specific way,” Johnson said. She previously teamed up with writer/director/actor Cooper Raiff for “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and also produced the films “Persuasion” and the documentary “The Disappearance of Shere Hite.” Johnson's production company is behind the upcoming feature films “Am I Okay?” ” which premiered at Sundance 2023, the thriller adaptation “The End of Getting Lost” starring Margaret Qualley and Paul Mescal, and the biopic “Unfit” based on the non-fiction book “Imbeciles: The Supreme Court , American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck.” However, Johnson isn't the only filmmaker lamenting the state of the industry: Issa Rae recently opened up about how studio executives are “scared and clueless” in today's times. Rae said Time magazine that she “has never seen Hollywood so scared, helpless and at the mercy of Wall Street,” adding, “I'm sorry, but there aren't many smart executives left.” And many of them have grown old, keep their jobs and refuse to let in young blood. Rae continued: “Now these conglomerate executives also make the decisions about Hollywood. You are not creative people. Stick to the money. People who take risks are on platforms like TikTok: this is what attracts the attention of young people. So you are killing your own industry.

