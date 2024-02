Ranbir Kapoor Undergoes Extensive Voice Training for Nitesh Tiwaris Ramayana | Bollywood

The pre-production of Nitesh Tiwaris Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is reportedly in full swing. According to a India today According to the report, Ranbir will undergo extensive voice training to play the role of Lord Ram in the film as Nitesh wants Ranbir to sound “different”. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash as Sita and Ravan, respectively. (Also Read: Why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War is a casting coup) Ranbir Kapoor to play Lord Ram in Ramayan (AFP) The Ranbirs are gearing up for the film According to the report, the director of Dangal leaves no stone unturned and does a lot of homework. He said he has created a separate team for the diction and dialogue department, which will work closely with the actors. According to the report, Ranbir has already been assigned to a diction expert who will ensure that his dialogue is as per the director's vision. They claim there is also a special emphasis on costumes. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! India Today quoting a source said that Ranbir has a certain baritone and way of delivering his lines. It's symbolic and even if you closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir's voice. In Ramayana, Nitesh wants to make sure that he sounds different from the characters he has played in the past. As a versatile actor, he enjoys this process of trying something new. About the Ramayana After Om Rauts Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush and Prasanth Varmas more contemporary Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai starrer HanuMan, Nitesh's film will be the third film in recent times based on the Ramayan. Although the film's team is yet to make an official announcement, the buzz around the film has been strong for a while now. Ranbir is expected to shoot for the film soon. The makers have also contacted Sunny Deol to play Hanuman and Bobby Deol to play Kumbakaran if rumors are to be believed. The directors are aiming for the film to be released in 2025. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

