Deadpool's Rob Liefeld on Retiring from Marvel, Ryan Reynolds' New Movie – The Hollywood Reporter

After decades of putting in maximum effort as the creator of Marvel Comics' acclaimed Deadpool, Rob Liefeld will soon be stepping away from the antihero who was memorably brought to life on the big screen by Ryan Reynolds.

Liefeld has decided to retire from Deadpool once he finishes work on a book for Marvel that he hopes will hit shelves this summer, just in time to build excitement for the release from Disney. Deadpool 3 in theaters July 26. The 56-year-old artist and co-founder of Image Comics, who announced his decision Monday via Instagramsays he always thought he would pursue his signature creation much later in life, due to his abiding passion for the “Merc with a Mouth.”

“About 10 years ago, I really felt like I was in a groove and in my mind I was going to do this until I was 70,” Liefeld says. The Hollywood Reporter. “But the eyes and the hands, the aches and pains – they have a different rhythm, I learned as I got older. Last year's work was the most difficult to produce.

Liefeld is proud to have written and illustrated over 1,000 pages of Deadpool since the character's debut in 1990 and estimates that he will have worked on over 150 covers and 45 different #1 issues, including the launch of the last year for Deadpool: Badder Blood. The artist, whose other creations include Marvel's Cable, appreciates that the comic book company emailed him late last year about his work on an offbeat new Deadpool story due out soon close to the same time as director Shawn Levy's new film which sees Hugh Jackman make his return as Wolverine. in front of Reynolds. But Liefeld has recently experienced health problems and now experiences pain in his hands after years of drawing without experiencing such discomfort.

Rob Liefeld Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I can’t keep grinding like this, so why not make the last grind something memorable?” Liefeld reasons about riding off into the sunset. “It's just a function, the eyes and hands have to cooperate with your ambitions, and I feel it's getting more and more difficult. Why not just install my own guardrails and deliver them on my terms? »

For now, Liefeld is playing coy in sharing details of his latest Deadpool story, but jokes, “It would be an expensive story to adapt, that's all I'm going to tell you.” As for his other comic book work, including the new series Last blood which recently launched, he plans to re-evaluate his feelings early next year.

In the meantime, he's excited about fan enthusiasm for the third Deadpool movie, which marks the character's highly anticipated entry into Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also comes at a time when superhero films could benefit from a revitalizing boost after underperforming high-profile titles last year for Marvel and longtime rival DC.

Liefeld remembers getting a sneak peek of the new feature during his visit to the set last summer – before production took a hiatus amid the SAG-AFTRA strike – and is relieved that what he saw has not yet leaked on social networks. (Reynolds and Jackman posted on social media last week about the end of filming.)

“I’ve seen some crazy shit, and none of it has been aired,” Liefeld teases. “I was really excited by what I saw. Fans want Deadpool 3 to represent a turning point for Marvel. I really hope this takes Marvel to new heights and sets them in a new direction. I'm as excited as everyone else.

In response to many fans commenting on Liefeld's retirement post and hoping to see him make an appearance in the new film, the artist said he can confirm that he will not appear in the film. However, he's grateful that it's something fans would like to see. “Stan Lee just raised the bar,” says Liefeld. “Fans just want to see the creator of the comic reflected. I understand it and I am happy to receive this enthusiasm.

For now, Liefeld is still reflecting on this new chapter in his life: “I'm a little sad, but I'm happy that all the Deadpool work that's out there is solid. I will continue to enjoy the character, but I feel like I've told everyone about Deadpool that I have to share.