Chinese Culture and Entertainment Group Yuewen Expands Global Reach





Article content Singapore, Singapore (Newsfile Corp. February 7, 2024) On February 5, the much-anticipated Yuewen Global IP Awards, held with great fanfare in Singapore, made its debut broadcast on Tencent Video. This is a significant milestone for the prestigious awards ceremony, which extends its reach beyond national borders, reflecting its ambition to establish a global presence. Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content Article content Yuewen, Chinese Culture and Entertainment Group, mainly develops intellectual property (IP) based on online literature. He is known for pioneering a paid reading model in China's online literature industry, which has made him one of the most popular choices for authors looking to earn a living through publishing. online fiction. It has over 200 million monthly active users across all platforms. The awards celebrate Chinese literature and recognize prominent authors, creators and artists in the field, and commemorate their works in digital entertainment media such as animation, cinema, television series and games. There were a total of 21 categories, such as Most Anticipated Adaptation, Most Influential Adapted Character, Outstanding Author of the Year, and Most Outstanding Impact of the Year. Global distribution agreements have already been concluded for almost 70% of the award-winning IPs. Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content Figure 1 Hou Xiaonan, CEO and President of Yuewen, took the stage to present the Outstanding Adaptation Impact Actor Award to Chinese star Dylan Wang. Hou Xiaonan, who also served as a producer of the TV series Guardians of Dafeng, led Yuewen to release a series of popular works, including the TV series Joy of Life, A Lifelong Journey, the film Hi, Mom! and the animated series Battle Through the Heavens. The highly anticipated Guardians of Dafeng starring Dylan Wang will be Yuewen's major production in 2024. During the prestigious ceremony, Guardians of Dafeng was awarded the esteemed title of Most Anticipated Adaptation. Through the awards ceremony, Hou Xiaonan aimed to strengthen the global influence of Yuewen's original IPs. Over the past two decades, China's online literature industry has been at the forefront of technological and business innovation, and many Chinese licenses have won over audiences around the world. Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content Hou joined Yuewen in 2020. He is also vice president of the platform and content group at global technology and entertainment titan Tencent, Yuewen's parent company. Since taking office at Yuewen, Hou has made intellectual property a top priority, working with global partners to build a comprehensive ecosystem and industrial chain to adapt web novels into animation, comics, films , games, television series and derivative products. During his tenure, accelerating globalization became Yuewen's strategic direction. This mature IP ecosystem has contributed to Yuewen's popularity among content creators, as they can not only find an audience for their writing, but also maximize the value of their creation. Media contact

