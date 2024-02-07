Imran Khan explains how life changed after his disappearance from Bollywood





IMran Khan was considered one of the most promising actors when he made his debut in 2008 with Aamir Khan's production. Are you leaving… or are you leaving…. His boy-next-door attitude and childlike innocence immediately captured the hearts of the audience. However, apart from a few films like I hate love stories And Belly of Delhi, Khan failed to achieve success at the box office. Adding to his challenges, he also split from Avantika Malik in 2019, with whom he also had a daughter. After his last film Katty Batti After failing at the box office in 2015, Imran decided to take a break from Bollywood. From 2015 to 2024, Khan has not signed any Bollywood film and currently has no plans as to when he will choose his next project. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how his life changed after his disappearance from Bollywood. In a recent interview with Vogue, Imran Khan shared that over the years, especially after taking a sabbatical from Bollywood, his lifestyle has changed drastically. Imran mentioned that initially he lived in a luxurious bungalow in Pali Hill, but now he resides in an apartment in Bandra. The actor now believes in a minimalist lifestyle, specifying that he only has three plates, two coffee cups and a frying pan in his kitchen. Khan also said he sold his Ferrari and now owns a Volkswagen. The actor recalled that there was a time when he could not stand that messages remained unanswered in the chat box, and now many calls, letters and messages remain unanswered. Khan said that although everyone thinks he left acting because he wasn't successful, he actually took a break at first because he became a new father. He wanted to be the best father to his daughter, Imara. However, when Katty Batti Tanking at the box office, Khan mentioned that he really wanted to think about the type of work he wants to do and what actually works in the industry. (Agencies) Also read: Filmmaker James Cameron already has ideas for Avatar 6 and 7 Also watch:

