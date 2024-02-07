Entertainment
French actor Godrèche files rape complaint against famous director Jacquot
French prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they had opened an investigation after actor Judith Godrèche filed a complaint against director Benoît Jacquot, accusing him of raping her during a relationship that began when she was 14 years old and that he was 25 years her senior.
Jacquot, one of France's most prominent directors, denied the accusations in comments to the newspaper Le Monde, who also interviewed Godrèche. Contacted by AFP, he refused to comment further.
On Tuesday, Godrèche, 51, filed a complaint with the police Youth Protection Brigade (BPM) for alleged rape of a minor by a person in a position of authority, his lawyer Laure Heinich told AFP.
On Wednesday, the Paris prosecutor's office told AFP that a preliminary investigation had been opened, with the BPM in charge of the case.
The announcement comes as French cinema reels from claims that the arts world ignored sexism and sexual abuse for decades.
Godrèche accused Jacquot, now 77, on social media in January of manipulating her into a relationship as a vulnerable minor actor.
This crime is punishable by 20 years of imprisonment, even if the statute of limitations has “probably” expired in this case, specifies Le Monde.
The relationship began in the spring of 1986, when Godrèche was 14, and ended in the early 1990s.
Godrèche said she remained “under his influence” for six years, starring in two films he directed, “Les Mendiants” in 1988 and “La Désenchantée” in 1990.
She decided to speak out after discovering him boasting about their relationship as a “transgression”, and the cinema providing “cover-up”, in a 2011 documentary.
Jacquot, a director with more than 50 films and TV films to his credit, said he had to be “in love” with his actresses to film them.
He worked with established stars such as Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert, as well as Godrèche, Virginie Ledoyen and Isild Le Besco when he was a teenager.
In 2015, he described his work as “pushing an actress to cross a threshold”.
“The best way to do all of this is to be in the same bed,” he said.
“No tenderness”
Godrèche spoke at length to Le Monde about his relationship with Jacquot, recounting how he had his first sexual relationship with her.
“He took my hand and led me upstairs, telling me to lie down on his bed,” she said, according to the newspaper. “I have no memory of being kissed. It's like there was no tenderness at all.”
According to Le Monde, the director spoke to the teenager about sadism in cinema and played sadomasochistic sex games with her.
He also forbade her from using any contraception and became particularly violent toward the end of their relationship, according to the newspaper.
“It’s a story similar to the stories of children who are kidnapped and grow up without seeing the world, and who cannot think ill of their captor,” the actress wrote in a statement from the Minor Protection Brigade , cited by the newspaper.
“I wanted Benoit to agree to be my friend, not to have me, I didn’t want his body.”
In a separate letter addressed to her daughter Tess, 18, and published by Le Monde, Godrèche said she had never consented to this relationship with the director.
She wrote that she thought about how she could “kill a man who would make you his mistress at 14.”
Speaking to Le Monde, Jacquot said he was “very in love” with Godrèche and that they lived together.
“I was in a really bad state, I didn’t want to make films anymore and she brought me out of obscurity,” he was quoted as saying. “It was me, without irony, who was under his spell for six years.”
Godreche was among those who, in 2017, denounced American film producer Harvey Weinstein, at the height of the #MeToo movement.
Years later, the campaign has gained momentum in France and sparked a new debate on sexism and sexual violence in French cinema.
Recently released footage of film star Gérard Depardieu making lewd comments sparked an outcry in the country in December, with President Emmanuel Macron saying the actor had become the target of a “manhunt”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
