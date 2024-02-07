Kevin Costner's 'passion project' that baffled Hollywood





In November 2023, an unusual encounter occurred. Coffee producers Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, part of the Keurig Dr Pepper empire, which also includes Snapple and Dr Pepper, have announced a collaboration with the famous actor, director and (in their description) Oscar winner Kevin Costner, to produce Horizon. Mix by Kevin Costner. This blend is considered a complex, layered flavor profile based on [Costners] personal coffee taste and has a smooth yet robust flavor profile, lively with earthy and smoky flavors. Costner himself was quoted as saying that alongside the team at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, we embarked on a journey of exploration, experimenting with various concepts. They were able to guide me through the process during which my opinion was valued and integrated. It was the best result I could have imagined. Of course, actors selling their names and faces to beverage companies is nothing new; witness George Clooney, happily trading his reputation for Nespresso millions. Yet Costner's membership in Green Mountain is not limited to a simple love of profit or coffee. Instead, the mash-up's name, Horizon, functions as a marketing tool for what may be the 69-year-old filmmaker's most ambitious project, an epic two-part western set to be released this summer in what's being called a major film. event and the riskiest film of 2024. Details about its plot are scarce, other than the fact that it is set before and after the American Civil War and depicts the expansion of the American West, and that Costner will (naturally) star alongside an ensemble including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Luke Wilson. A short teaser released at the end of 2023 gave few clues. But the film is clearly a true passion project for its director-star, which began as a relatively low-budget film in 1988 and spent the next three and a half decades slowly coming to fruition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/films/0/horizon-an-american-saga-kevin-costner-passion-project/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos