Waawiyeyaa invites you to join the circle this Saturday at Kognisjon Bryggeri





MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – Kognisjon Bryggeri hosts concerts every Saturday night. This Saturday, the Downtown Marquette Brewery welcomes Waawiyeyaa: a Native American group with a message to share. Upper Michigan Today brings its show to Kognisjon to learn more about the band, its music and daily happenings at the brewery. Waawiyeyaa means the circle and the group's motto is join the circle. Singer Martin Reinhardt says his music is a celebration of Native American spirit, culture and history, and adds that tribal and non-tribal members of the community can learn a lot from the lyrics of his music. The group uses traditional Native American instruments like wooden flutes, rain sticks, tortoiseshell drums and shakers, and more. It is made up of Reinhardt, Danny Garceau, Jud Sojourn, Tom Biron and Jeff Bailey. Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Kognisjon Bryggeri to chat with members of the band Waawiyeyaa about their music and mission. Tune in to hear Waawiyeyaa perform Ceremony. LIVE music at Kognisjon Bryggeri! Waawiyeyaa plays their song “Ceremony”. The members introduce themselves and talk about their instruments. Upper Michigan Today introduces you to the members of the band Waawiyeyaa. In addition to weekly music, Kognisjon Bryggeri hosts trivia nights, game nights, open mic nights, beer study hall and much more. Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk with Janelle Buttery about entertainment options at the brewery before turning to brewer Justin Boldenow to learn more about the new beers. Upper Michigan Today finds out about daily entertainment and how the community comes together in Kognisjon Bryggeri. Owner Jay Clancy joins the conversation to talk about the community he's created at his downtown Marquette brewery. Upper Michigan Today speaks with Kognisjon Bryggeri owner Jay Clancy about the community he's created at his downtown Marquette brewery. Now, back to live music! Waawiyeyaa will take the stage at Cognition Brewery on Saturday February 1st. ten. You are encouraged to dance, sing, move and shake with the group! What to expect at the Waawiyeyaa concert at Kognisjon Bryggeri on February 10. Waawiyeyaa closes Upper Michigan Today with Sky of Dreams. Waawiyeyaa performs “Sky of Dreams” on Upper Michigan Today. Kognisjon Bryggeri is located on Third Street Market in Marquette. You can view the list of upcoming events at kognisjonbrewing.com. You can watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app. Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

