Bollywood Roundup: Suniel Shetty, Sunny Leone, Ranbir Kapoor and more…

– Advertisement –

Suniel Shetty: Working with Madhuri Dixit is a learning experience

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is co-judge with Madhuri Dixit Nene in 'Dance Deewane', opened up about his equation with the latter and said that working with her was a learning experience for him.

Suniel, who collaborated with Madhuri for the first time, said, “She put a lot of thought into taking care of me because she knew I was embarking on something new. She did this beautifully. And not just her, the team and Bharti made it very easy for me.

“The team taught me how everything works and they are all very good. Madhuri is the queen of expressions and dance, and working with her is a learning experience for me. I will remember a lot from here and have always been in awe of her as an actress and a human being. This smile can kill. I try to focus more on the scene and less on his smile,” Suniel laughed.

The 'Border' fame actor further shared that Madhuri is excellent and she did a brilliant job handling him as it is very difficult to be a judge.

If you get a chance to act with Madhuri in the show, which song would you choose to dance with her?

Suniel said: “I will only do the movement I am good at, which is nodding while sitting. My dancing is limited to that.

“Dance Deewane” airs on Colors.

Sunny Leone: I fell in love with my husband watching him play music

By Durga Chakravarty

Mumbai– It was in 2011 that Sunny Leone married her husband and musician Daniel Weber, and since then, the two have been setting relationship goals. The actress revealed that she fell in love with him when she saw him playing music.

Talking about Daniel, the frontman of American rock and roll band The Disparrows, Sunny very proudly told IANS: Daniels' music is amazing. He is truly an inspiration. He is so creative, talented, intelligent and he loves to perform. I fell in love with watching my husband play music the first time I met him.

She added: “He was so hot, so sexy, he was covered in tattoos. I mean, what girl doesn't like that!

After six years of marriage, in 2017, they adopted their daughter Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra and then welcomed their sons through surrogacy in 2018.

When she's not working, Sunny, who just opened a restaurant, says she's surrounded by her family.

I love my life and I love what I do. I also like being with my children. Days when I don't feel like working are usually not an option. If I need to work, I need to work and on the days I have off, I really enjoy the time spent at home, with family and with my children, said the actress, who made her debut in Bollywood with Jism 2 in 2012.

The actress, real name Karenjit Kaur Vohra, has a journey of over a decade in Indian cinema, where she has worked in films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade and Kennedy.

Apart from her work, Sunny is also loved for her affable nature towards her fans.

Talking about the same, Sunny said: Most fans only need a minute of your time or 30 seconds sometimes. They just want a selfie. So, I try to be as kind as possible even if I'm tired or having a bad day, but I also believe in being myself and if that doesn't make me happy anymore, then maybe that I should do something different.

But this is not the case. I love my job and I love what I do and I'm really happy. I have a lot of people around me who keep bringing me back to earth if I feel like I'm on another planet,” she concluded.

Ranbir, Alia and Vicky block their calendars for SLB's 'Love And War'

Mumbai– Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who are joining forces for author Sanjay Leela Bhansalis' upcoming film 'Love And War', have blocked their schedule for the film.

With 'Love And War', Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to transport the audience into a new world of love, war and cinematic brilliance, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

According to an industry source, the three actors signed on to the project because they have blocked their schedule until Christmas 2025 for the film. Details regarding the exact dates are currently under wraps.

The source shared, “It will undoubtedly be the biggest film of 2025. The film is not only huge in terms of scale considering the mega star cast, big canvas and mesmerizing music, but also in terms of team dedication. We hear that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have blocked their entire schedule till Christmas 2025 for the film.

The official announcement of the film was made with a title poster bearing the handwritten signatures of the lead actors, adding a personal touch to the project.

All three actors have worked together in the past. While Ranbir and Vicky teamed up in Sanju, Alia and Vicky worked together in Raazi.

Ranbir and Alia have previously worked together in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, they fell in love on the sets of director Ayan Mukerji.

“Love And War” is expected to be released on Christmas 2025.

KJo says his 'life has changed for the better' as his sunniest turns 7

Mumbai – As his twins Yash and Roohi, whom he described as his “most beautiful rays of sunshine”, turned seven, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartwarming note for his children Yash and Roohi, along with a special message for his mother Hiroo Johar.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a photo posing with his children, whom he welcomed through surrogacy.

Karan wrote: Happiest birthday to the brightest rays of sunshine (x2) of my life! My life has changed forever, for the better with both of you entering it with your goofy and adorable laughs, your unabashed boldness towards ME and of course – an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change…grow but never change.

He then thanked his mother, whom he considered to be the strength of his family.

And thank you to my mother, who is forever the strength of our family… and who is a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! I love you forever mom.

It was in 2017 when he welcomed his twins Roohi and Yash. The director named his son Yash after his father and his daughter Roohi rearranging her mother's name Hiroo.

His last offering as a director was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. As a producer, he has Yodha and Jigra awaiting release. (IANS)