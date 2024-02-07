Stream Balrog – Bollywood Afterparty [KHA020] by Balrog (AKA. The Groovemeister General)





To celebrate the 20th release on Khazad Records and the first of 2024, label head Balrog presents his long-awaited album, The Industrial Groove Association. After nearly three years in the making, this album, released on digital sampler and vinyl, represents the true essence of the unique Industrial Groove sound that Balrog has sought to develop since its emergence on the techno scene. Drawing inspiration from a wide spectrum of musical genres and cultures, Balrog explores over the course of the album the use of captivating vocal phrases and phrases, carefully crafted atmospheric synths and driving basslines. All of these elements are systematically linked together by the heavy, relentless drums and percussion that Balrog has become synonymous with. This vinyl album sampler features 6 tracks from the LP, pressed on 12″ vinyl with a full color sleeve. You will also receive the download of the full 10-track digital album. Sampler track listing: A1. The Industrial Groove Association (Ft. Wetworks) A2. Soul Sisters A3. Unpolished groove B1. Faking The Funk B2. Take your B3 medications. Sunset Over The Dales INDUSTRIAL GROOVE IN YOUR NORES

Gender Techno Buy Balrog – Bollywood Afterparty [KHA020] License: all rights reserved



